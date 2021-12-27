Government is complex.
Not knowing exactly how all the levers and pulleys work is not uncommon, especially if you’re not the person who works with it every day for years like I and other reporters do.
This past week, I was reminded of that as I was monitoring the Facebook chatter on a post about a big story I had produced taking a look at a proposed vehicle registration tax hike in Noble County.
The Noble County Council, in January, will hold a public hearing to discuss the possibility of hiking its vehicle excise surtaxes and wheel taxes in order to boost the amount of funding coming into the county highway department for road repairs.
Most the comments were complaints about the possibility of a higher tax (that was expected, as is the case any time we write about possible tax increases). But several complaints were fairly off the mark because they misunderstood the registration taxes, what they’re for and where they can be applied.
So I thought it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a refresher course in local government, because it can be confusing to those who don’t study it top to bottom.
Layers and borders
Governments operate in two different physical spaces — layers and borders.
America operates on federalism, which divides powers and responsibilities between different layers of government. The federal (national) government covers all of the U.S., then you step down to states, then down to “local” which includes counties, cities, towns, townships, schools, libraries and the like.
That federal system also operates on supremacy — smaller governments have to follow laws set by the bigger layers and can make local rules more restrictive, but not less so. For example, the federal government says the minimum wage is $7.25 — a state can say its minimum wage is $15, but not $5.
(There are legal arguments made all the time about what bigger governments can and can’t impose on smaller ones — for example a federal vaccine mandate — but the above is the case when everything works without controversy and conflict.)
Likewise, big governments like the state of Indiana can set up a law like local vehicle registration taxes and give local governments the option to adopt those, or not.
While governments are layers on top of each other, they’re also segregated by borders, or jurisdictions.
The City of Kendallville only has power and legal authority to handle matters inside the city limits (and a 2-mile zoning buffer around the city, but only on zoning matters). A county government is different, however, in the sense that while it has some areas that affect life for all residents — like enacting countywide tax rates or running state/federal elections — it also has areas where it has its own specific jurisdiction, such as in the case of roads where it is only responsible for non-state/federal highways in the unincorporated (outside of city/town limits) areas.
So, relevant to this case, the county council can choose to raise a local vehicle tax affecting everyone (the cities and towns also get a share of the revenue, a fact which I forgot to note in my story), but the county highway department can only use the money raised from that fund to fix county roads in unincorporated areas.
‘Buckets’ of funds
Not every tax dollar is the same.
Taxes — the primary source of money that fuels government operations — don’t all come from the same place and, likewise, they can’t all be spent in the same way.
Governments levy taxes of multiple kinds including property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes and excise (use) taxes, while also generating revenue from user fees for services like utilities or from registrations/rentals/sales.
Depending on who you are and how you function, you may pay all or only some of these taxes. If you don’t own property, you don’t pay property taxes (at least directly). Meanwhile, you’ll pay more in income taxes if you earn more wages/salary and you may not pay certain excise taxes ever if you don’t use the taxed items such as tobacco, gasoline, alcohol or vehicles.
But depending on where that tax money comes from, it may be slotted into different, distinct, specific uses.
Generally, money raised from property and income taxes goes into a government’s general fund, which funds day-to-day operations of its offices and services. Money raised from gasoline taxes and vehicle registrations is specifically earmarked for road work. Money that you pay on your sewer bill goes to the wastewater utility fund.
School funds are a good example of money put in “buckets.” A school’s education fund (teachers and classrooms) is funded by money given to schools by the state based on its student population and a complex funding formula, while its operation fund (transportation, technology, etc.) comes from local property taxes. Money from those two funds don’t intermix.
So while the county highway fund is under the umbrella of the county’s overall budget, road money doesn’t get used to fund the auditor’s office, while property tax money in the general fund doesn’t get applied to roads. They’re different buckets.
Each bucket has its own purpose and you don’t take from someone else’s bucket of money.
This is a short, cursory overview, but hopefully it helps clear up some confusion about where your tax dollars go and how they end up being used.
