They don’t make ’em like my Beautiful Wife Betsy anymore.
That’s what everybody said when she retired last month after 47 years with the same organization — Children First Center.
That kind of loyalty is hard to find. She stuck with her career stubbornly, even on a few occasions when times were tough and I was encouraging her to look elsewhere.
She’s so dedicated that she postponed her retirement twice, because her organization was going through two major changes at the same time — moving to a new building and welcoming a new executive director — not to mention some key personnel changes in her department.
All of that devotion was rewarded April 29, when she arrived at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn to find a banner proclaiming, “The Legend Retires.”
The church made an appropriate site for Betsy’s big retirement bash, because that’s where Children First Center started — in the church basement — in 1971.
The agency began as the DeKalb County Preschool for Handicapped Children. Parents organized it because, at the time, the public schools were not serving their special-needs children.
Betsy came along in the spring of 1975. She was between jobs and began volunteering in the church office. That brought her in contact with the preschool operating downstairs, and soon the school’s director invited her to join the staff.
At first, Betsy worked directly with the children — a task that required an unnatural degree of patience.
The agency eventually outgrew the church basement and moved to its own building, just to the northeast of Auburn’s hospital.
Along the way, the public schools took responsibility for the kids who were the preschool’s clients, and the agency had to reinvent itself.
Now known as Children First Center, the organization changed its mission. Children no longer came to the school’s classrooms. Instead, the center sent its trained family-support workers directly into the homes of children who were at-risk for a variety of reasons — not just physical or cognitive disabilities. It expanded from serving one county to five.
Betsy switched to working as an administrative assistant. She filed all the paperwork required by the state, but also acted as a sort of mother hen to the staff of support workers. She was made-to-order for providing a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on, because those workers often encountered heartbreaking situations in the homes they visited.
At her retirement party, it was easy to see the genuine love and respect her co-workers felt for Betsy.
“When you wake up Monday morning, do so with the knowledge that it is because of you, and all that you have done, that we will be able to carry on with our work,” one co-worker wrote on Betsy’s Facebook page.
I shouldn’t be surprised by the outpouring of affection from her colleagues, because she’s shown the same sort of loyalty to me — you might call me a special-needs husband — over those same 47 years, often when I didn’t deserve it.
Betsy began working at Children First Center two weeks after we started dating. At the time, who could have foreseen that both relationships would last for nearly a half-century?
I retired last summer after 46 1/2 years with this newspaper company. Betsy and I had been speculating for years about who would quit first. When it became clear that she was going to work longer than me, we agreed that it was going to be sort of a tie, because both of us would finish on our 70th birthdays.
Then came the need for her to stay a little longer, coincidentally breaking the tie, and I was bested by Betsy.
But maybe her retirement came too soon, because now that she’s home, she’s going to find out how much time I spend goofing off all day. I’ll be busted by Betsy.
It turns out, I’m not one of those retirees who needs to stay busy or go crazy. Betsy says it’s all right with her if I fine-tune my talent for doing nothing. All the evidence from the last 47 years suggests she’s going to stick with me no matter what.
DAVE KURTZ is a retired editor and contributing writer for KPC Media Group.
