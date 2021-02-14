This week I continue my look at the three traditional roles of Jesus as prophet, priest and king as they inform my expectations for a president, a governor or a mayor. The focus of this article is Jesus as priest. The high priest was the chief religious official of Judaism. As such he was the public face of the faith. Joseph ben Caiaphas, the high priest at the time of Jesus, presided over the Sanhedrin’s trial of Jesus (Mat. 26:57-75; Mark 14:53-72; Luke 22:54-71; John 18: 12-27). He also worked behind the scenes to have Jesus put to death.
Generally, in this country clergy, pastors, priests, ministers, rabbis and imams are recognized as the public faces for the three great monotheistic religions: Christianity, Judaism and Islam. For more than forty years of experience as a pastor I have learned that there are a wide variety of expectations for this public face. For some, what is of prime importance is how well a person conducts the liturgical responsibilities. Some want their leaders dignified, other want them out going and energetic. There are probably as many expectations for the public face of religious leaders in this country as there are congregants. No matter what a person in leadership does, some will like it, some will be against it, and some will be neutral.
Presidents, governors and mayors are the public face for government in America. Of all of my expectations for a political leader this is by far the most subjective and open to criticism. President Teddy Roosevelt was known for his boisterous personality while President Calvin Coolidge was known as “Silent Cal.” President Ronald Reagan was called the “Great Communicator” while President Harry Truman was known for his plain speech which at times could be quite salty. Each of these presidents had their admirers and their critics, in part determined by their personalities.
The public face of a president, a governor or a mayor takes on a number of forms. There are the ceremonial duties of welcoming foreign dignitaries, laying a wreath at a grave site, ribbon cutting for a building, or throwing out a first pitch. When tragedy happens, the leader becomes the comforter in chief. The President is the public face of the nation when he gives his “State of Union” address or speaks to the nation during a time of crisis. In reality today anytime a president, a governor, or a mayor goes before the camera, he or she is the public face of the nation, a state, or a city. Their public appearances reflect upon the people they serve.
Personally, there are several things I look for when a person is acting as the public face of the nation, a state, or a city. First, I would hope their conduct would be appropriate to the occasion. As the Book of Ecclesiastes says there is a time and place for everything: a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and time to dance; a time to embrace, and time to refrain from embracing; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak. (Ec. 3:1-8) Second, I would hope on such occasions the person would be engaging and would hold my attention. Third, I would hope, as much as possible, for the person to be apolitical. At such times the person is representing all of the people. When a president welcomes a foreign leader, he or she is not just doing it on behalf of Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, but all of the people.
What are your expectations for the public face of presidents, governors, or mayors? What expectations do you have for your elected leaders? Let me know at davidh15503@embarqmail.com.
