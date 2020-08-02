KENDALLVILLE — The Auburn Police Department informing citizens how it would handle the state’s new mask mandate was the most-read story on kpcnews.com in the last week.
The statement from police, which came out the day after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would put the mandate into effect July 27, told citizens that while mask use wasn’t a criminal offense, police would respond to disturbance calls from businesses or other properties.
“In its current form, we do not believe it is a criminal offense that should be legally enforced by the officers of the Auburn Police Department. The Auburn Police Department will not be dispatching an officer for the sole purpose of addressing a complaint of an individual who fails to wear a mask in public,” Police Chief Martin McCoy said in the department’s statement.
A KPC Media Group poll taken last week showed little change in attitudes about wearing masks despite the governor’s statewide order.
Here were the top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from July 23-29:
1) Auburn Police release policy on mask order — 27,102 pageviews
2) Shooting in Auburn wounds one — 8,065 pageviews
3) One hurt in Auburn shooting — 5,567 pageviews
4) Howe teen sentenced for Orland burglary — 4,207 pageviews
5) More than 100 nursing home residents and staff contracted COVID-19 in five-county area — 3,517 pageviews
6) Collision injures Waterloo motorcyclist — 2,721 pageviews
7) 6 dead in fiery crash (AP wire) — 2,223 pageviews
8) Executive order details rules, exceptions for mask mandate — 1,839 pageviews
9) Twelve seek Miss Garrett 2020 crown — 1,148 pageviews
10) Butler Police outline mask enforcement policy — 1,039 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, a poll asking people whether they’d be wearing a mask, information about the state’s mask mandate and an announcement that Indiana will remain in the same stage of its reopening plan for the next month topped reader interest:
July 27: (Poll) Indiana’s face covering requirement took effect doay. Will you be wearing a mask or other face covering out in public? (3,100 votes, 45% Yes, 55% No) — 14,687 people reached, 70 reactions, 38 shares, 422 comments
July 24: BREAKING: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb today signed his executive order setting a statewide mask mandate to take effect Monday — 10,340 people reached, 81 reactions, 46 shares, 101 comments
July 29: BREAKING: Indiana will remain at the same spot in its reopening plan for another month, Gov. Eric Holcomb says — 5,488 people reached, 154 reactions, 43 shares, 171 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages this week, a plane crash at the Steuben County Airport, a story about the Spencerville covered bridge getting a repair grant and a Cromwell boil order gathered the most views this week:
July 25: (The Herald Republican) We received a news tip and photo from a reader that a plane has crashed during landing at the Steuben County Airport. We’ll be following up to see what happened — 3,702 people reached, 73 reactions, 36 shares, 17 comments
July 27: (The Star) Good news for Indiana’s favorite historic asset — 275 people reached, 21 reactions, one share
July 27: (The News Sun) Cromwell water customers are under a boil water advisory after pressure dropped in the town’s water system potentially allowing for contamination — 2,216 people reached, 18 reactions, 27 shares, two comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.