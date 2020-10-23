The world is tough. Not exactly something you didn’t already know.
Every day, there are many challenges that we face. Personal and collectively, internally and externally. It is not easy, however, we are all in this together, no matter how isolated you may feel.
Over the past couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to highlight some of the craft and independent brewers trying to give back to their consumers, improve their communities and better your world through different beers, initiatives and pledges supporting everything from first responders to social justice. This year, with so many family’s resources stretched thin and breweries struggling to keep the lights on, it has been gratifying to see so many independent breweries still looking to give something back.
One of the most recent releases has come from 18th Street Brewing of Hammond with their Smash the Stigma Berliner Weisse. Now available locally in four-pack, 16-ounce cans, this Berliner Weiss is brewed with blueberries, yuzu and ginger. Non-traditional because of its 7% alcohol by volume (a standard Berliner Weisse is in the 2.8-3.4% ABV range), the tart base beer is exceedingly well balanced with the sweetness of the blueberries and yuzu, plus a hint of spicy from the ginger.
This beer has been brewed to promote awareness for suicide prevention. A collaboration brew with Michelin-starred and James Beard Award Semifinalist, Chicago-based Chef Brian Fisher, and mental health organization Hope for the Day, 100% of the proceeds from this beer are supporting suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has long been active in brewing beers for worthy causes. Just now rolling out across America is their latest philanthropic beer Dankful IPA. This is a 7.4% ABV, 55 IBU, West Coast style IPA, brewed with three different grains and seven different hops. Early reviews of this beer have been quite positive on websites like beeradvocate.com and untapped.com.
In the press release for the launch of Dankful IPA, Sierra Nevada has pledged at least $1 million in donations in 2021. As part of this commitment, Sierra Nevada donated $250,000 to World Central Kitchen and its #ChefsForAmerica COVID-19 relief to launch the beer, above and beyond their 2021 pledge. The Chefs for America program has served more than 25 million meals to first responders and families facing food insecurity during the COVID pandemic. This has also helped WCK employ restaurants and their employees that have been hit so hard by this pandemic.
This is the second time that Sierra Nevada and WCK have joined forces to aid people in need. During and in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in 2018, the two organizations worked together to feed first responders and families fleeing from the nearby community of Paradise, California. The Sierra Nevada Resilience Butte County Proud IPA was created in Chico, California, with more than 1,400 breweries signing up to brew this beer and donate to the recovery efforts for the communities affected.
Times are tough. We are all in this together. A little kindness, compassion, and perhaps a beer or two, can do wonders to make the day for your neighbors, your world and just for yourself. You can take solace in the fact that these (as well as many other) breweries are supporting your communities and the greater good at large.
