Last summer Marilyn and Mike’s granddaughter, Olivia, was spending a few days with them. Olivia’s dad had given her his old phone and she was trying to teach Marilyn how to play a game that was on it. Marilyn wasn’t very good at it and after a while she just put the phone down and said, “That’s OK, Grandma, you were born in the nineteens!” Then she went outside to help Grandpa who was building a playhouse. After a little while, he went to get up off the ground. Olivia “helped” pull him up. Grandpa told her thank you. She said, “It’s OK! You’re just old!” Grandpa frowned. So she patted his cheek and added, “but in a good way!” — Marilyn and Mike Gentis (grandparents of Olivia) of rural Kendallville
While preparing to get in the swimming pool, Fiona, 4, asked, “Mommy, was Jesus special?” Her mother Tara, said, “What do you think?” Fiona replied, “I think he was.” Tara said, “I agree.” Then Fiona continued, “Well, Mommy, you say that I’m special so I think I can probably walk on water, too!” Tara replied, “Give it a try.” SPLASH! While treading water, Fiona said, “Nope, I just fell right in.” — Tara Bouis (formerly of Indiana) of Merritt Island, Florida
A reader in northeast Indiana tells about an area teenager who was in the back seat of a car driven by his girlfriend’s mother. She got pulled over for speeding. Her cruise control was set at 79 so she asked for proof that she was speeding, which the officer could not provide. He then looked in the back seat of the car. The student was sitting there with his seatbelt on, but the officer said it wasn’t on properly and issued him a ticket for it. However, on the ticket he put a motorcycle violation. So in effect, the young man got a motorcycle violation while sitting in the back seat of an automobile!
Our daughter Catherine who lives in Chile said that one evening Priscilla, 3, said, “Amo Jesus! (I love Jesus!)” Catherine got really excited until ... Priscilla then said, “Amo Minnie Mouse!” Catherine was a bit disappointed.
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
