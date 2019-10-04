I love to talk gardening and have had many friends share some of their gardening success stories with me. One person shared her love of using Dragon Wing Begonias in a window box, so of course I had to give them a try. I must tell you these flowers are fabulous!
Dragon Wing plants fill in fast to create a lush container garden that will last up to the first frost. These plants have dark green, glossy leaves and bloom profusely from early spring to frost. They will reach a height of around 18 inches and will thrive in full shade to partial sun. They will also benefit from an occasional trim anytime during the growing season.
I will definitely be taking some cuttings of this plant to propagate and fill my containers next spring. Propagation involves taking a portion of a plant and rooting it to grow into a new plant. I will use the stem cutting method.
To do this, I will cut off a piece of stem, 4 to 6 inches long. The cutting will need to have at least 3 sets of leaves on it. I will make a bottom cut just below a node (a node is where the leaf joins the stem). Starting from the bottom of the cutting, I will cut off one half to two thirds of the leaves and cut large leaves in half. I will also remove all flowers and flower buds.
Next I will prepare a small pot of damp rooting mix and use a pencil to make a hole for the cutting. Plants contain a hormone, auxin, which stimulates root formation. Some plants will root readily because of the naturally occurring auxin, without using a synthetic form of a rooting hormone. I like to use a synthetic rooting hormone just to improve my chances of success.
I will dip the lower inch of the cutting in rooting hormone, then place the stem, 1 to 2 inches deep, in the prepared hole, tamping the rooting mix around it. Do not allow the leaves to touch the surface of the mix. If they do, I will need to trim them back. I will then place a clear, plastic bag over the pot, making sure it does not touch the leaves.
The pot will need to be placed in a warm, bright spot, keeping it out of direct sunlight. Water as necessary to keep the rooting mix slightly damp. After two or three weeks, I will work my hand under the cutting and lift to see if roots have formed. If roots are small or have not formed yet, I will place it back into the pot, tamp the mix around the stem and enclose it in the bag. After several more weeks I will check it again.
When I have roots, I will open the plastic bag a small amount each day to decrease the humidity. Once it is growing well, I will pot the cutting into a good quality potting mix.
Growing tip...If using Dragon Wing as a houseplant, do not mist the leaves. Doing so can promote powdery mildew and fungal diseases.
As always, Happy Gardening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.