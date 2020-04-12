Q. We are getting ready to do some remodeling on our existing house which includes removing the old windows and siding and replacing with new construction windows. I have asked a couple local contractors to give me some ideas and pricing. So far, I have gotten back with one contractor and he described the process he uses to remove siding, install house wrap and install new windows. I’m a little confused as to how the house wrap goes around the windows and is sealed with the new window flanges. I have seen the use of waterproof materials laid over the sill. Should we pay attention to these details? The contractor that we met with didn’t seem too interested in these details. — Alan of DeKalb County
A. Alan, you should be interested in those details because that is what makes your project up-to-date and result in a more successful project with less problems in the future and better energy performance.
Let me describe the process in its simplest form. Decision making will be required because usually you can’t do everything in one swoop.
Remove the existing siding and windows down to the subsided exterior walls and rough framed window openings. The existing walls need to be air sealed and we install flashing along the bottom to prevent moisture from wicking in from the bottom.
Next you install the house wrap using the recommended fasteners and tape onto the complete exterior. At the window openings, you want to cut the house wrap across the top of the framed opening, then down the middle to about 2/3 of the way; then make two cuts to the bottom corners.
You’re making it so the house wrap can be folded on both sides and the bottom inwards around the framing.
The window flange needs to get tucked under the house wrap at the top, and the flange covers the wrap on the sides.
Yes, use a sill flashing or rubberized sill protection; this wants to get installed before the wrap is wrapped over the side studs.
