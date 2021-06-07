"Are we there yet???"
Much like the answer a parent will give to their child whining in the back seat on a road trip, the answer is, of course, "No."
When it comes to the question of are we reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, the answer at this point is still "No," although inching closer.
Unfortunately, unlike a summer road trip with family, Indiana and the U.S. as a whole is choosing to apply the brakes instead of the gas. We made good time after first leaving the house but now the minivan is running out of fuel.
Some people decided to stay home on the couch instead of coming along on our vacation to Normalcy Land, while there are others actively trying to siphon the gas out of the tank while the car is still moving.
Everyone just wants to get off the road as soon as possible and go back to summer concerts, beach days and eating $20 buckets of popcorn in movie theaters while watching an upcoming Marvel movie about the squad of B-teamers Disney is rolling out after concluding the story cycle of its good superheroes.
Herd immunity has been a goal of the pandemic since it started, as achieving it represents a good, widespread protection against future outbreaks of the disease.
Herd immunity occurs when enough people are protected against a communicable disease that it makes it difficult for the virus or bacteria to chain from one person to another, thereby creating a communal protection that can help shield even people who aren't immune.
Early estimates have pinned the immunity threshold for COVID-19 at around 70% or higher. For some diseases even more infectious than COVID-19, like measles, that floor is even higher.
President Joe Biden set a goal of 70% of American adults becoming vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4, a target that it increasing looks like the country is going to miss. The Hoosier state is almost guaranteed to miss it. And northeast Indiana is definitely guaranteed to miss it.
Locally, only about 1-in-3 people age 12 and older is fully vaccinated and shot rates have slowed to a crawl.
"But so many people already had COVID or had it and didn't even realize it so we're probably there anyway, right?"
Well, no, probably not.
Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 11% of Hoosiers are known to have had the virus. There are more who probably picked it up and didn't realize it, but pinning that number down is difficult.
Early in the pandemic, a study by the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health showed about 10 in 11 cases were going unidentified because the state simply didn't have the testing capacity, but that improved significantly as resources became more widely available. By fall, the Fairbanks team had pinned the number of total infections to about double the number of known cases.
So, we might say, in total, around 25-30% of Hoosiers have been infected with COVID-19 at some point since March 2020.
"So, just slap those people on top of the vaccinated number and we're just about there, right?"
Well, not exactly.
The main flaw here is that people who got a COVID-19 infection and people who got vaccinated are not separate, isolated buckets. There is overlap between them.
As health officials have encouraged everyone, even people who contracted COVID-19, to get the vaccine, among the 44% of all Hoosiers 12 and up who have been vaccinated, some would be people who also had COVID-19 before. Like, for example, my wife, who tested positive for the virus in December, but got her first vaccine shot in May, second one coming up later this month.
It would be correct to say "at maximum" immunity might be closing in on 70%, although we know the actual figure would be short of that because of this overlap.
Also, it's unclear how long natural immunity to COVID-19 lasts. With other diseases, we know that immunity gained from vaccination tends to be more durable than immunity from infection, which is why doctors advise getting a shot even if you had the disease.
Lastly, trying to count naturally infected people is not necessarily an exact science anyway.
We know 11% of the Indiana population has had COVID-19, because they tested positive for it. We estimate a percentage of people who may have had asymptomatic cases, because, as they had no symptoms, they were probably never tested.
And unless they've had antibody testing or gave blood to the American Red Cross (which tests for COVID antibodies), most of those people don't know definitively if they actually ever had COVID-19.
If you didn't receive a positive test result for COVID-19 at some point in the past 15 months, you can't really say with certainty that you had the virus.
It would be a mistake to count people who think they had COVID-19 among those protected when looking at communal immunity.
Granted, those out there who maybe did pick up an asymptomatic infection and have immunity now and haven't received a vaccine are providing some community protection, but there's no way to quantify that figure as compared to knowing for certain who has or hasn't received a vaccination.
The best and easiest way to get to herd immunity hasn't changed since the early days of the pandemic — widespread vaccination is the safest and surest way, the same as measles, mumps, chicken pox, flu, etc.
Summer fun, a new school year and winter holidays are all still ahead on the road.
COVID-19 numbers are down now, sure, but a reminder that COVID-19 numbers were also low during summer 2020 before roaring back in a big, big, BIG way in fall/winter.
This road trip isn't over yet and no one wants to turn around and go home before we arrive.
