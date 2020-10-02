Generic football
The baseball playoffs make me sentimental. My efforts picking games last week reminds me of what the Washington Nationals did last year. They stayed in the fight.

As we all know, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And greats learn from greats. So in this marathon on the gridiron that we are blessed to see develop for the most part, I’m staying in the fight with your area sportswriting jabronis.

I made up some ground with a 6-3 effort last week, and that made me hop over Ken Fillmore.

Brice Vance also went 6-3 and his footsteps are getting louder to leader Jeff Jones, who stumbled with some surprises for a 4-5 week. Jeff has a two-game lead on Brice.

Andy Barrand and Mark Murdock were OK. The coins were more favorable with 5-4 weeks. But those cats are in my sights as I’m only one game back.

The final stretch has begun. Here I come! Let’s start with picks from tonight’s game.

East Noble over Columbia City

Kendallville will be rowdier, and the Knights are due.

Norwell over DeKalb

The Knight defense plus Eli Riley make for a tough combination.

Angola over South Bend Clay

The Hornets just have more.

Lakeland over West Noble

The Lakers have more of a spark.

Fairfield over Garrett

This four-yard-and-a-cloud-of-dust bunch of Falcons are picking up steam.

Bremen over Prairie Heights

The Lions are a solid team.

Leo over Huntington North

This pride of Lions are at a very high level.

New Haven over Bellmont

The Bulldogs are reeling, but they will be more athletic than the Braves.

Eastside over Concord

I’m not crazy. The Minutemen are perennially solid, but the Blazers are not far off this year. Very intriguing matchup that just came together as a result of coronavirus chaos.

Week 6 games

Norwell 21, East Noble 17

Huntington North 28, DeKalb 12

Churubusco, Fremont (DNP COVID)

Fairfield 29, Angola 17

Garrett 21, West Noble 0

Central Noble 35, Lakeland 14

Eastside 69, Prairie Heights 0

Leo 48, Bellmont 13

Columbia City 35, New Haven 32

Northridge 7, NorthWood 0

Standings Week 6

Jeff Jones 4-5 44-13

Brice Vance 6-3 42-15

Andy Barrand 5-4 40-17

Mark Murdock 5-4 40-17

Hannah Holstein 6-3 39-18

Ken Fillmore 3-6 38-19

Hannah Holstein

1.) East Noble

2.) Norwell

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Eastside

Ken Fillmore

1.) East Noble

2.) Norwell

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Concord

Jeff Jones

1.) East Noble

2.) Norwell

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Eastside

Andy Barrand

1.) Columbia City

2.) Norwell

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Concord

Mark Murdock

1.) East Noble

2.) DeKalb

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Eastside

Brice Vance

1.) East Noble

2.) Norwell

3.) Angola

4.) Lakeland

5.) Fairfield

6.) Bremen

7.) Leo

8.) New Haven

9.) Concord

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group’s sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

