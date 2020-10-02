The baseball playoffs make me sentimental. My efforts picking games last week reminds me of what the Washington Nationals did last year. They stayed in the fight.
As we all know, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And greats learn from greats. So in this marathon on the gridiron that we are blessed to see develop for the most part, I’m staying in the fight with your area sportswriting jabronis.
I made up some ground with a 6-3 effort last week, and that made me hop over Ken Fillmore.
Brice Vance also went 6-3 and his footsteps are getting louder to leader Jeff Jones, who stumbled with some surprises for a 4-5 week. Jeff has a two-game lead on Brice.
Andy Barrand and Mark Murdock were OK. The coins were more favorable with 5-4 weeks. But those cats are in my sights as I’m only one game back.
The final stretch has begun. Here I come! Let’s start with picks from tonight’s game.
East Noble over Columbia City
Kendallville will be rowdier, and the Knights are due.
Norwell over DeKalb
The Knight defense plus Eli Riley make for a tough combination.
Angola over South Bend Clay
The Hornets just have more.
Lakeland over West Noble
The Lakers have more of a spark.
Fairfield over Garrett
This four-yard-and-a-cloud-of-dust bunch of Falcons are picking up steam.
Bremen over Prairie Heights
The Lions are a solid team.
Leo over Huntington North
This pride of Lions are at a very high level.
New Haven over Bellmont
The Bulldogs are reeling, but they will be more athletic than the Braves.
Eastside over Concord
I’m not crazy. The Minutemen are perennially solid, but the Blazers are not far off this year. Very intriguing matchup that just came together as a result of coronavirus chaos.
Week 6 games
Norwell 21, East Noble 17
Huntington North 28, DeKalb 12
Churubusco, Fremont (DNP COVID)
Fairfield 29, Angola 17
Garrett 21, West Noble 0
Central Noble 35, Lakeland 14
Eastside 69, Prairie Heights 0
Leo 48, Bellmont 13
Columbia City 35, New Haven 32
Northridge 7, NorthWood 0
Standings Week 6
Jeff Jones 4-5 44-13
Brice Vance 6-3 42-15
Andy Barrand 5-4 40-17
Mark Murdock 5-4 40-17
Hannah Holstein 6-3 39-18
Ken Fillmore 3-6 38-19
Hannah Holstein
1.) East Noble
2.) Norwell
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Eastside
Ken Fillmore
1.) East Noble
2.) Norwell
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Concord
Jeff Jones
1.) East Noble
2.) Norwell
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Eastside
Andy Barrand
1.) Columbia City
2.) Norwell
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Concord
Mark Murdock
1.) East Noble
2.) DeKalb
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Eastside
Brice Vance
1.) East Noble
2.) Norwell
3.) Angola
4.) Lakeland
5.) Fairfield
6.) Bremen
7.) Leo
8.) New Haven
9.) Concord
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.