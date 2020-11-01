Q. I was in Indianapolis last week and saw a friend of mine that was having some kitchen remodeling done. They have a large house, about 30 years old, with an open floor plan. The living room, foyer and dining all open to the kitchen area. During the remodeling, the kitchen was divided from the other spaces by a sturdy plastic wall. I do not mean visqueen taped to the walls and ceiling like my last interior project. In my case, it was a nightmare with dust everywhere. Have you seen these plastic walls and does anybody around here use them? — Roxanne of Waterloo
Q. Yes, anybody who is a professional contractor is familiar with plastic wall systems. The most common one is ZIPWALL and it is a combination of expandable wall poles with pads on the top and bottom that hold a wood strip with plastic wrapped around it tight to the ceiling and walls.
They are not easy to get used to, but we have been using them for years to help define work areas. We have found even more uses in these pandemic times.
Homes of the last 50 years were designed with more open common floor plans, so the ability to define work areas from living space of our interior projects has become common practice.
Many things need to be done to protect the interior of someone’s house during remodeling: Closing off heating or air circulation systems so they do not blow dust around or circulate it through the house. Temporarily blocking off cold air returns coming from areas that are getting remodeled.
Of course, you must let your contractor purchase these products and take the time to do it right for good protection. We can use our wall systems time after time, buying replacement parts and repairs as needed.
Doorways with magnet seals make coming and going from the work area easier. I like the zipper doors the best.
One item that is also a lifesaver for keeping dust under control on a remodel project is a whole house HEPA air cleaner that self circulates and cleans the interior air of the home. It is portable and we take them from job to job.
