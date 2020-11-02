Log Luke’s first trick-or-treating experience in the history book.
My son is actually pushing 2 years old come January, but this was the first year we did Halloween. Last year, being only 9 months old, we figured the experience would be wasted on him. But this year, as he toddles around, we figured we could dress him up.
For the record, I hate Halloween. It’s not a ghosts and ghouls things and I’m certainly pro-candy, but I’m just one of those people who thinks dressing up in costumes is dumb and, furthermore, I’m cheap, so the prospect of spending money on costumes to wear once is painful to me.
My wife, on the other hand, is totally pro-costume and always wants to do something for Halloween, even in the years before we had a kiddo. So she makes me dress up and I go along with it.
In the past, when her cousins lived in Fort Wayne and they always used to do the trick-or-treat at the zoo, we’d dress up exclusively for that.
One year we did Clark Kent (complete with velcro rip-open dress shirt with the Superman “S” underneath, I am a journalist, after all) and Wonder Woman; one year we did Waldo and Walda from the “Where’s Waldo?” books; and one year we did original Power Rangers, with me as Jason the Red Ranger and Ashley as Kimberly the Pink Ranger (we’re ’90s kids and Power Rangers was the show of our youth).
Since we were doing Halloween this year, Ashley of course wanted to do a family costume. Settling on an idea was pretty easy, since we went with something that we both love and, to my delight, something that was cheap — Bob’s Burgers.
Ashley and I have been a fan of the Fox cartoon show since it first aired in 2011, the year we got married. So it’s kind of been the show of our marriage.
If you’ve never seen Bob’s Burgers before, it’s your classic family sitcom cartoon, featuring Bob and Linda Belcher, their three kids Tina, Gene and Louise, and their struggling burger restaurant.
So with a pair of sweatpants, fake mustache, a couple aprons and a hamburger costume for Luke, we were able to go as Bob, Linda and a burger. We taped a Bob’s Burgers logo to Luke’s stroller to help people figure out who we were.
On Halloween night, I actually had to work the night shift here at the paper, so I spent the afternoon while Luke was napping working on pages for Sunday’s paper then Ashley and Luke came to Kendallville with me so we could trick-or-treat at 5 p.m. here.
Since Luke is still kind of too young, we decided we weren’t going to make a big deal out of it.
We headed out toward Park Avenue, because we had planned to stop at Terry and Grace Housholder’s house and then we’d just hit some houses in that older part of town.
I was driving slow to make sure I didn’t flatten any kids, but I did manage to turn in front of a Kendallville Police SUV and almost caused an accident as I wasn’t looking. (Apologies to whatever patrol officer I nearly lit up with my car.)
So after stopping at the Housholders’ — they made Luke a nice goodie bag which we really appreciated (although Ashley keeps sticking her hand in Luke’s bag of Peanut Butter M&Ms) — we strolled around the neighborhood a bit, hitting the available houses for candy.
I was kind of surprised at how many houses weren’t giving out candy, which is unique to me because, when growing up, almost every house in our suburban subdivision gave out treats. It was rare to find an empty and dark house back then.
(We later discovered that Mitchell Street was apparently the place to be, with a lot more Halloween activity going on there.)
We probably got candy from 10-12 houses and then called it an evening. Ashley was cold and I had to eventually get back to work to finish up the Sunday paper.
Luke enjoyed carrying his plastic pumpkin bucket around, although he was less enthusiastic about the trick-or-treating itself, because he’s vary wary around strangers. But he was certainly pleased to get some fun-sized chocolate in his face.
But we had a fun time and were able to check off that having a kid milestone.
By next year, at nearly 3 years old, maybe he’ll be much more excited about Halloween and we can make a bigger effort to get that candy.
