“I know your works, your toil and your patient endurance, and how you cannot bear with those who are evil, but have tested those who call themselves apostles and are not, and found them to be false. I know you are enduring patiently and bearing up from my namesake, you have not grown weary. But I have this against you, that you have abandoned the love you had at first. Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent, and do the work she did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your lamp stand from its place, unless you repent.” — Revelations 2: 2-5 ESV
I have discovered that we practice things which we sometimes wish we never practiced. And because of practicing said things, these things sometimes become a natural part of us; so much of a part of us that we often do these things without even thinking that we are actually doing them.
My wife tells me that in many cases when I go into a new environment or part of the country, I tend to pick up their accents without even realizing it. My wife reports that I will often try to adapt to be part of the culture; using their mannerisms, speech patterns and so forth. And I realize that this stems from my childhood where I would imitate different celebrities and personalities to be accepted.
Keeping this in mind, I noticed that people will tend to practice things enough that it becomes natural to them that they do these things without giving any sort of thought that they are actually doing. And I’m going to direct this focus in a direction that may shock some of you.
Because of the line of work that I am in and the various callings in my life, I have worked with individuals who have been separated from loved ones for various reasons. These individuals long for reunification with their loved ones; and for various reasons, their loved ones would not show up for scheduled visits and other events. Many of these individuals who were awaiting their loved ones were missing them dearly. Time after time, they would wait with great expectations to spend time with these loved ones, only to be emotionally let down when they were no-shows.
After so many times of letdowns and rejection, these individuals began to become accustomed to their disappointment. If you asked them if they were excited about the upcoming visit, these individuals would be emotionless. And when the visit didn’t take place, they were in different and felt no sort of disappointment because they were used to it. Why is this? Because they turned their hearts against what their true desires wanted to be: they wanted to be loved and sought after by those whom they love and seek after.
Now let’s look at this spiritually: how many people in our church congregations have stopped coming to church? It is easy to not miss somebody if you have missed them long enough. What I mean by this is that when you’ve missed somebody long enough and they don’t respond, it’s easy to forget about them.
Spiritually speaking, are we doing this to God today? It is not because God has forsaken us; we constantly seek every opportunity to be with us and to love us, he longs for us with every breath. It is our lack of effort that causes the separation between us and God. It is our turn in the way from him, it is our busyness that distracts us from hearing his voice, and it is our lack of focus that causes us to be distracted by the things of the world. We get so caught up in life that we neglect the source of our life: God.
Let me ask you this question: who are you not missing? Is it God that you’re not missing? Is it friends and family and the church that you’ve grown accustomed to not see and that you’re not missing? Is it yourself and the joy which you once had in the Lord and life? There is a great solution: Jesus. Another solution is for you to assess your emptiness and to trace back where you first noticed the divide. Try to connect with those whom you miss and let them know how important they are to you. You might be able to return to that first love you have been missing with them!
