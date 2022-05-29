Q. My son and I are going to repaint the interior of our house this summer once he gets out of school and I take some days off. Our house is about 30 years old and has painted trim throughout. The caulking has started to come loose in some areas and has cracked in other areas. We are planning on painting both the walls and trim with different colors. I’m assuming that we want to caulk first — but should we paint the walls first or the trim? — Anthony, a regular reader
A. Yes, you would want to caulk first and using the right caulk will make a big difference. In areas that there is moisture like bathrooms and kitchens it is best to use a paintable silicone caulk that will stand up to moisture. It will hold better to tile and laminate and will be flexible.
The remainder of the trim in your house you typically will use a latex caulk that will be paintable and durable, often called painter’s caulk. It is good to take the opportunity to do a thorough job of caulking to prevent air infiltration around windows and doors. It is also good to caulk along the baseboard to keep insects and moisture out.
Once everything is caulked, well now you can paint the trim carefully as to limit the over paint on the walls. It is best to brush with a fine bristle or spray. Most homeowners do not have airless sprayers, though.
Then after the trim is all painted most painters will now paint the ceilings and then the walls. The ceilings could get painted first if you don’t have any trim that touches the ceiling like crown molding or corner molding. Generally, then you would tape off all the trim including cabinets and flooring carefully because this is going to be your finish line of paint. Now you will be ready to prep and paint the walls. This process will ensure a professional looking job.
