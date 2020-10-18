KENDALLVILLE — News about a third East Noble School Board member turning in her resignation caught the most reader eyes this past week.
Denise Holbrook became the third East Noble school board member to resign her seat within the last two months.
Like her two colleagues before her, Holbrook cited her inability to work under board president Barb Babcock as the primary reason for leaving the board.
Holbrook’s seat is up for election this year and was contested by longtime East Noble Principal Dave Pine, who retired from Avilla Elementary at the end of the 2019-20 school year with 39 years of service.
“I feel I have no choice but to resign from the school board due to the lack of ethics exhibited by the president of the school board and the majority of the school board members,” Holbrook wrote in her resignation letter. “I can no longer be a part of the East Noble School Board as long as the current president is allowed to remain in her office and the majority of the school board members do not find it in good conscience to remove her.”
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Oct. 8-14:
1) Third East Noble school board member resigns — 5,577 pageviews
2) Stephens to retire as DeKalb Eastern Superintendent — 1,119 pageviews
3) New officer followed hoop dreams to U.S. — 1,118 pageviews (2,777 total)
4) ‘He died doing what he loved’ (state wire) — 1,085 pageviews
5) Kendallville IHOP to open next week — 1,075 pageviews
6) Candidate replies to county commissioner’s criticism (letter to editor) — 923 pageviews
7) S.R. 8 crash injures drivers, passenger — 871 pageviews
8) LaGrange County records new COVID-19 death, positivity keeps climbing as cases stay high — 731 pageviews
9) Change for the sake of change does not serve our students, teachers or community well (letter to editor) — 671 pageviews
10) Woman admits to leaving children in hot van — 654 pageviews (3,459 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about rising COVID-19 numbers around the region captured the most interest this week:
Oct. 10: In the two weeks before Stage 5 took effect on Sept. 26, the situation was looking stable. Since, cases, positivity, hospitalizations and deaths have all turned upward — 5,853 people reached, 48 reactions, 16 shares, 137 comments
Oct. 8: Noble County recorded its 33rd COVID-19 death. It’s the first in Noble County in about a month — 5,445 people reached, 58 reactions, 14 shares, 26 comments
Oct. 13: LaGrange County recorded its 13th COVID-19 death, a person in their 70s — 5,221 people reached, 38 reactions, 14 shares, 178 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a profile about the new youth philanthropy leader at Fremont, Auburn’s annual Halloween walk and the East Noble resignation were the top posts there:
Oct. 9: (The Herald Republican) A Fremont High School senior is the leader of the youth philanthropy organization FIST for the 2020-21 school year — 879 people reached, 411 reactions, 19 shares, 48 comments
Oct. 14: (The Star) The Auburn Parks Department announces 25th annual Halloween Walk this weekend as well as Oct. 23-25 — 323 people reached, 32 reactions, 16 shares, eight comments
Oct. 12 (The News Sun) Denise Holbrook became the third East Noble School Board member to resign, turning in her resignation Friday citing grievances with the board president — 1,626 people reached, 314 reactions, 90 shares, 253 comments
