There is an old hymn that I keep singing this week — “All Creatures of Our God and King.” There are modern versions as well as the one from the hymnal. The lyrics go:
All creatures of our God and King,
lift up your voice and with us sing
alleluia, alleluia!
Thou burning sun with golden beam,
thou silver moon with softer gleam,
O praise him, O praise him,
alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!
Not only does it remind me to praise, but it also reminds me I have the privilege of taking care of the world our Lord created.
Right now, we are living in scary and chaotic times. Yet, we live in an amazingly beautiful corner of the world.
What are you doing to enjoy it?
I purposefully have planted flowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds. I have bird feeders and houses all over our yard so that I can give them places to live for the summer or whatever time they choose to reside us within our little corner of the world.
God feels this way about us too!
He has given us seas to sail, trees to rest under for shade, flowers that we might call weeds but decorate our wild landscapes with vibrant colors, and hills to climb to see more of what he has given us!
Psalm 115:16 The heavens are the heavens of the Lord,
But the earth He has given to the sons of men.
With great gifts can come great responsibility.
First, we have to see the world as a gift we have been given. Every day, no matter if in quarantine or chaos is a gift. What are you doing with that gift?
The last few weeks and months have reminded me to smell the roses. To lean into the moments of beautiful moments and recognize them for the beauty they hold is a way to heal and move past the chaos that the virus has caused.
I wonder if this changed us to appreciate the things that God gave freely and not anything we can buy?
Bikes and kayaks, I have been told, are flying off the shelves. As we ride and paddle around the county, let’s see the beauty, the gift of the day.
Today the gift for me was three butterflies on a hanging plant I observed as I did things in the back yard, a hummingbird at my feeder, and the beauty of the earth of the green of the grass and the trees that gently blew. What is the beauty you are seeing?
Let all things their Creator bless,
and worship him in humbleness,
O praise him, alleluia!
Praise, praise the Father, praise the Son,
and praise the Spirit, three in one,
O praise him, O praise him,
alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!
I will praise him!
