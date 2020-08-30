I don’t know how old I was when I first heard about New Harmony, but it was during my formative years. I grew up believing that New Harmony, founded in 1814, was a failure because of socialism.
But now, having visited it, I realize that the original settlers — the religious “socialists” — were financially successful. At the time, New Harmony was one of Indiana’s most productive and prosperous communities. New Harmony’s products — from textiles to whiskey — were widely known for their quality. Although the Harmonists chose to sell New Harmony’s land and buildings and move back to Pennsylvania, it was not due to economic failure; it was a decision of their leader based on several factors, including being closer to transportation routes for their products.
Possibly you could call it a “failure” on the Harmonists’ part that the world did not end when they thought the Bible prophesied it would, but end of the world predictions is a topic for religious texts, not this column.
Granted, New Harmony was an economic failure for the second round of settlers. However, many of the ideas of the philanthropists, scientists and educators took root and flourished through future generations, enriching not only Indiana, but our nation as a whole: one of the first free public school systems, one of the first free libraries, and one of the first women’s clubs, to name a few.
New Harmony was a leader in denouncing slavery and supporting equal rights for women.
During our visit earlier this month, I purchased a book, “New Harmony, Indiana: Like a River, Not a Lake,” by Jane Blaffer Owen, the driving force behind New Harmony’s restoration and revitalization, most of which occurred during the latter half of the 20th century.
For people who want to better understand New Harmony’s many-faceted history, the book is a good starting point.
It’s important to emphasize that New Harmony is located on the Wabash River, Indiana’s longest river and “fraught with history,” as Jane Blaffer Owen writes.
Willows still line both banks, vigorous descendants of those the Indians used for their baskets. La Salle might have grasped the topmost branches of cottonwoods and sycamores when the river’s current swept his canoe too swiftly four centuries ago. A devout Roman Catholic, La Salle would have rejoiced that French apostles of religious education followed in the wake of his canoe a century and a half later ... Men and women of courage and imagination traveled that waterway long before the advent of Harmonists and Owenites ...”
Using writings and artifacts, Jane Blaffer Owen weaves together aspects of New Harmony’s past and present with her own personal philosophy. For example, regarding the weather vane fashioned as a fish, depicted in a photo by my husband Terry, Jane Blaffer Owen writes:
This particular fish, high above a circular tower, is an apt emblem for New Harmony’s two utopian experiments. The pious Harmonists would have valued it for its importance to the early Christian church, for the five initial letters of each word in the Greek phrase “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Saviour,” form the acronym ICHTHUS, meaning “fish.” The Owenites would have seen in the fish identified by Charles-Alexandre Lesueur an appropriate symbol of their belief in the redemption of the world through scientific discovery and education. Was the wind that spun the fish telling us that, back to back, science and religion could together accomplish the unrealized hopes of Harmonists and Owenites?
We stayed at the New Harmony Inn Resort and Conference Center, which is well-designed and easily accessible in the pedestrian friendly community. Terry and I love to walk, but people who don’t can easily rent golf carts.
Adjacent to the New Harmony Inn is the Red Geranium Restaurant, founded by Jane Blaffer Owen. I highly recommend it. If you have the opportunity, order — a day ahead — the Baked Alaska for two. Comfortable outdoor dining is available.
New Harmony’s Main Street seemed rather quiet. To find out how the community is faring, I asked Claire Eagle, community engagement manager, Historic New Harmony, University of Southern Indiana (see related column). She said that while total visitors to the Atheneum (tourist center) are down roughly 40%, “we have seen an encouraging flow and many of our shops are doing just as well, if not better, than last summer. One store reported to me a $3,000 profit increase for the month of July.”
She added, “We have also seen many new visitors here just to bike, walk, rent a golf cart and enjoy the outdoors. At this time all of our fall festivals and special events are unfortunately cancelled. The best place to see upcoming events is visitnewharmony.com.”
MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, surveyed 7,500 adults across the country to find out where they will be spending their summer vacations. The survey found that 56% of Hoosiers say they are more likely to vacation in Indiana to avoid traveling by plane and reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.
Traveling in Indiana or planning a “staycation” — staying at home but visiting local state parks, museums and other areas of interest — contributes to Indiana’s and the local economy.
In general, smaller businesses — such as restaurants and those in the tourism industry — have been hit hard.
On the bright side, 18% of the survey’s respondents nationwide said they believe the pandemic will turn out to be a boost for their state’s tourism industry, as people will be less willing to travel farther by plane.
However, according to the survey, many Americans — 71 percent — may skip summer vacation this year.
For people in northeast Indiana who want to learn more about other parts of the state, New Harmony, Vincennes and French Lick/West Baden Springs — all of which I have written about this summer — are excellent options.
One thing to remember if you are making New Harmony and/or Evansville plans: When you go to New Harmony going back in time has an added dimension ... Central Daylight Time.
Six counties in southwestern Indiana (the Evansville metropolitan area) are on Central Time: Posey (home of New Harmony), Gibson, Perry, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
