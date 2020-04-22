Is the end in sight?
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is considering easing up on a prohibition against “non-essential” surgeries.
Health care providers were ordered at the start of the month to cancel or postpone non-urgent procedures in order to conserve supplies.
It made sense. Why risk a non-essential procedure when a ventilator might be needed to save a coronavirus victim’s life?
Non-essential vs. life-saving. It’s not really a choice, is it?
Holcomb said Monday that as COVID-19 numbers have improved, the state will now spend the next week evaluating whether it’s safe to allow those surgeries once more.
The order reads, in part, “As long as sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), staff and other supplies are available for the COVID-19 response, hospitals should conduct medically necessary procedures, such as those determining cancer diagnosis and cardiac issues, respiratory procedures, and procedures to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable.”
“We’re going to let the cases and the numbers and the hospital admittance numbers drive our decision,” Holcomb told one news outlet.
Let’s look at the numbers, shall we?
According to the Indiana Department of Health’s website, as of Monday at noon, approximately 76% of the state’s ventilator inventory was available. The 24% or so in use were roughly evenly split between COVID and non-COVID cases.
Three out of every four ventilators were available Monday.
At the risk of sounding incredibly selfish, I want to reserve one of those ventilators.
Only for a couple of hours, only long enough to get a new hip installed.
I went through surgery Dec. 12 to replace an arthritic right hip. The goal was to be able to walk more than a hundred yards without pain.
Everything was groovy until late December when I showed signs of infection. On Jan. 4, the infection caused my incision to give way, and I underwent an early Saturday morning surgery. The surgeon cleaned out my wound and replaced whatever hardware in the new hip he could.
I started IV antibiotics that day. But on Jan. 29, still infected, I had surgery No. 3. This time around, my artificial hip was completely removed and an antibiotic spacer was inserted in its place.
This antibiotic spacer doesn’t fit as nicely as one that’s been measured to fit perfectly. Coated with antibiotics, the spacer — combined with another six weeks of IV antibiotics — has left me infection free since mid-February.
Because it does not fit perfectly, the spacer hurts. I have been using a walker since Jan 29. The pain has increased.
It hurts to stand up. It hurts to sit down. It hurts to walk. If I sit too long, the pain becomes nearly excruciating. It feels, routinely, like the hip spacer to a blunt poker trying to force its way out of my right butt cheek.
Many movements I do have come with a sound of bone rubbing against bone, loud enough for anyone to hear.
Originally, my surgeon told me if all went well, I could have surgery as soon as April 22 to replace the hip — again — with a new one.
Then along came the virus. In my last visit, my surgeon told me my surgery was considered non-essential in nature. That was in mid-March.
My next appointment with my surgeon is April 29. Maybe, just maybe, I can start the process to get a new hip.
If I can’t get that ventilator for a couple of hours — when there are so many available — I may request five minutes with the governor to go over what “non-essential” and “acceptable” really mean.
