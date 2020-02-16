A. I love to talk about interior trim. Any type of fine carpentry is my favorite construction topic. From my early days around my dad and grandfathers I learn something new every day.
When you go to a larger casing size, it becomes more difficult to get your 45s to line up.
Make sure the casing is setting flat on the wall surface. If the wall surface is uneven — or even a textured or plaster wall — variations can make it difficult for the casing to lay flat.
You might need to add an extension jamb to the window to allow the casing to lay flat.
You can back cut your angle of the 45 so that the front edge of the casing is the tightest seam.
You can add a finish nail to the edge of the top of the angle to draw tight the top of the angle.
If your casing is reasonable thickness, you can even put a biscuit joint in the angle with glue to keep the joint tight.
Experienced interior trim crews will sometimes use an air driven metal biscuit that is installed into a grove cut on the end of the miter to permanently secure the joint.
Often the picture frame part of the window trim can be pre-assembled, glued and clamped before installation.
