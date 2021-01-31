In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus tells His disciples “The kings of the Gentiles lord it over them; and those in authority over them are called benefactors. But not so with you; rather the greatest among you must become the youngest, and the leader like one who serves. For who is greater, the one who is at the table or the one who serves? Is it not the one at the table? But I am among you as one who serves.” (Luke 22:25a-27)
Servant leadership is a central theme of Jesus’ teachings. At the last supper he incarnated this teaching when he washed His disciples’ feet. When He has finished, Jesus said “For I have set you an example that you also should do as I have done to you.” (John 13:15) In Mark, He tells His disciples “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all.” (Mark 9:35c) Jesus’ whole discussion is framed by His death on the cross where He was willing to sacrifice His own life for the sake of others. In Ephesians, Paul says that it is the duty of those in charge to make life easier for those over whom they have authority. (Eph. 3:9, Bill Gothard’s translation)
If one is to follow the examples of Jesus, then presidents, governors and mayors should be the servants of the people. While politicians like to say they are working for the people, when push comes to shove and we look at their lifestyles, their actions and their results — are they using talking points to help them get elected? What would authentic servant leadership look like?
Jesus is clear what it does not look like. Two groups that Jesus found to be the antithesis of servant leadership were the Scribes and Pharisees. In Matthew 23:1-36, Jesus denounces them in no uncertain terms. In part, he says “They tie up heavy burdens, hard to bear, and lay them on the shoulders of others; but they themselves are unwilling to lift a finger to move them. They do all their deeds to be seen by others … They love to have the place of honor at banquets and the best seats in the synagogues, and to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces.” (Matthew 23:4, 5a, 6, 7a) Jesus’ remarks still ring true in describing some of our modern politicians.
Paul, in his letter to the Philippians, gives some clues as to what servant leadership might look like. “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others. Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 2:3, 4) Here Paul is suggesting that a servant leader does not have selfish ambition, is humble and puts the concerns of others first.
Most of my experience with elected officials has been at the local level. On the whole, I have found them helpful, concerned and competent. They are genuinely concerned to do a good job for the people they serve. The motto for Rotary is “Service Above Self.” Almost all of the local public officials I have known have exhibited this quality.
Next week, I will continue my musings about what to look for in a president, a governor or a mayor. I will be taking a look at the three traditional roles of the earthly Jesus. For what are you looking in you leaders? Let me know at davidh15503@embarqmail.com.
