Tuesday, Nov. 2, Diane and I attended the Blessing and Open House for the Leighton School of Nursing Simulation and Leep Family Skills Lab at Marian University Ancilla College. The new state-of-the-art facility coincides with the college’s new Bachelor of Science (BSN) in nursing program which was created to address Indiana’s nursing shortage.
The first part of the program focused on nursing, especially the college’s nursing students. The second part focused on the new facility. Marian University Ancilla College and its school of nursing are a valuable resource for Marshall County and enhance its social capital. Trine University provides the same benefits for Angola, Indiana.
Dr. Rebecca Zellers, DNP, Assistant Dean of Leighton School of Nursing, in her remarks, spoke about how God’s hand works through the hands of nurses as they faithfully go about their sacred task. An important part of the healing process is the human touch. God is able to touch the lives of those going through times of crisis and distress through the touch of those who are His servants here on Earth.
Included in the first part of the program, which was held in Cana Hall, there was a blessing over the Marian University Ancilla’s nursing school’s faculty and students using the following prayer: “Bless these hands we pray. Appoint these hands with Your mercy and grace so that your healing touch will be extended through their touch. May each person who receives care by the touch of these hands experience the compassion that flows from your suffering, saving lives, the comfort of your healing presence, and the competence and commitment of spirit-filled, conscientious care givers. We pray in the name of Jesus. Amen.”
During the second part of the program, which was held at the Simulation and Leep Family Skills Lab, reference was made to Matthew 5:13-16. “You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything, but is thrown out and trampled under foot. You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven (Matthew 5:13-16).”
Marian University Ancilla College is encouraging their students with their hands to bring light into the darkness of the people for whom they care. Dr. Daniel J. Elsener, President of Marian University, invited them to do it with a spirit of wisdom and compassion. Then when people see their good works they will give glory to their Father in heaven.
Being the hands of God at work in this world is not just for nurses, it is for all of us. We are all called to be the hands of God at work in this world to bring caring and compassion and help bring the kingdom of God just a little closer. We are called to shine light into the dark places.
