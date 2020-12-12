In his column elsewhere on this page, libertarian columnist John Stossel explores a worthy topic — Environmental, Social and Governance (known as ESG) investing.
But I believe his main arguments are misleading because he has made best the enemy of good.
He doesn’t mention Norway, but Norway is a good example of forward-thinking ESG investing. As a nation, Norway chooses to invest the revenue from its North Sea oil reserves with a worldwide focus on sustainability.
A person could argue, however, that in the interest of the environment, the Norwegian government, which owns the oil, should shut down Norway’s oil production altogether rather than continuing to pump and sell oil and invest the profits.
Norway is cutting down oil production over time. But people could argue it should have abandoned oil production yesterday.
And it could be argued that BlackRock, which manages $25 trillion in assets, could, in some instances, be more socially aware with its ESG investing.
For example, Stossel writes: “BlackRock’s socially “aware” fund brags that it gives you 2.62% more exposure to gender diverse boards. 2.6%? So what?”
So what?
It is a beginning, a step forward. It is a prompt to boards to include gender diversity among their goals, thereby increasing gender diversity over time. Maybe not as rapidly as some might like, but at a greater pace than if gender diversity were not articulated as something to be desired by one of the world’s largest investors.
Stossel’s chief charge against Al Gore’s Generation Investments is that Al Gore is making money. Since when does Stossel criticize profits? Defending capitalism is usually his No. 1 goal.
Additionally, he writes: “Parnassus’ brags that it owns US Foods and Clorox. What’s special about them? Parnassus says food and cleaning supplies help meet U.N. sustainability goals like ‘nutrition’ and ‘sanitation.’ Give me a break. US Foods and Clorox make good products, but there’s nothing uniquely responsible about them.”
Once again best is the enemy of good. Why not include them in an investment strategy focusing on Environmental, Social and Governance factors?
But what prompted me to write this column is Stossel’s claim of probable environmental harm by environmentally responsible funds: “Some of today’s ‘environmentally responsible’ funds probably harm the environment,” Stossel writes. “For example, most ‘green’ funds wouldn’t invest in the Keystone pipeline, but pipelines are much better for the environment than the alternative: hauling oil by train and truck. Some ‘green’ investors oppose fracking, but the United States led all countries in reducing carbon emissions mostly because fracking’s natural gas reduces demand for coal and high carbon oil.”
There are environmental and safety reasons to oppose the Keystone pipeline and greater investment in fracking. Stossel does not mention them because they don’t support his “investment con” argument.
I would like to see facts that support Stossel’s claim that opposing investment in the Keystone pipeline and fracking would harm the environment.
When you feel a columnist has erred, I urge you to consider framing your thoughts in a letter.
And if you read a letter to the editor that you feel is flawed, consider writing a letter to the editor.
My father, George O. Witwer, publisher emeritus of KPC Media Group, instilled in me at a young age that the first step toward understanding how you feel about an important issue is to organize your thoughts on paper.
I invite you to email letters directly to the editor of this newspaper or submit them online at kpcnews.com.
Stossel addresses interesting topics. But readers should approach all commentary with a critical mind and seek out additional data from trusted sources. Two websites in particular that I recommend are usafacts.org and ourworldindata.org.
And to read more about BlackRock and sustainability, visit blackrock.com.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
