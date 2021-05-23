Because of structural problems with the sanctuary and Covid-19 restrictions, the church I attend, First United Methodist, is having worship services at First United Church of Christ which is located just a block from First. In keeping with guidelines every other pew at the UCC, church has been taped off. Posted at the-inside end of each taped off pew can be found a saying. Here is a sampling of them:
• Abraham was 100 years old when Israel was born and we still wouldn’t let him sit in this pew if he were here.
• Why did Paul refuse to take John Mark on another missionary journey? He sat in a section that had been taped off. Don’t be like John Mark.
• Zacchaeus climbed a sycamore tree to get a better seat. Please keep looking for a better seat.
• You will find me when you seek me … Just not in this pew.
•Jesus sat the 5,000 down in rows … but not in rows roped off.
• The Lord maketh us to lie down in green pastures … This is a pew not a pasture. Please lie in the next one.
• Remember when the Lord kicked Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden and put a ”flaming sword” to guard the entrance so they couldn’t come back. In the original language “flaming sword” can translate “caution tape.”
There is an old saying that if someone gives you lemons, make lemonade. Whoever created these witty sayings followed the advice in spades. They turned something that could be negative into something that was very positive. Here we have an example of making the best of a difficult situation.
During his years as a missionary for Christ, the Apostle Paul found himself in difficult situations a number of times. He mentions a number of these in the eleventh chapter of II Corinthians. In part he says, “Five times I have received from the Jews the forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods. Once I received a stoning. Three times I was shipwrecked; for a night and a day I was adrift at sea; on frequent journeys, in danger from rivers, danger from bandits, danger from my own people, danger from Gentiles, danger in the city, danger in the wilderness, danger at sea, danger from false brothers sisters.” (II Cor. 11:24-26)
Two times in his letters, Paul gives us an insight into how he was able to process these difficult events. One is found in I Thessalonians. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (I Thess. 5:16-18) Following this advice, Paul is able to be content in any situation. “For I have learned to be content with whatever I have. I know what it is to have little, and I know what it is to have plenty. In any and all circumstances I have learned the secret of being well-fed and of going hungry, of having plenty and of being in need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Phil. 4:11b-13)
Whoever created the clever sayings at the end of the pews at First United Church of Christ, surely must know what it means to rejoice always and to give thanks in all circumstances. While the person may not have liked the restrictions caused by the pandemic, she still had learned what it means to be content.
