When you look at the history of the Christian Church, you find little tidbits like Aidan, apostle to the Saxons.
In the year 630, there was a Saxon king who sent for a missionary to preach the Gospel. One was sent and returned with a report of a “stubborn and barbarous” people. Aidan told his follow Christian, “you may have been too severe for such ignorant hearers, and you should have led them on gently, giving them the milk of religion before the meat.” Aiden then went to that stubborn and barbarous people and won them over with this gentle approach.
There is something within the Christian faith that often sparks a curiosity within people who hear about it. There had always been something to distinguish between the Christian faith and the other faiths of the Greco-Roman world out of which it grew. That thing was the same reason the Saxon king send for a missionary to hear the Gospel. Yet, the very one who came to bring it, a Christian, did not.
The Saxons who desired Christ enough to seek out Christians did not find Christ in the Christian who came to proclaim Christ. I’m sure he told them the story. I’m sure he talked about God’s love, but there still was a disconnect.
Being sinful, broken human beings, there is a disconnect between God and people. God has a definition for Good and Evil, with which we do not agree. There are a couple of ways to overcome this. One way is to claim that there are certain definitions that we can get close to and hold on to those with all our might. The other is to claim that we are sinful and humbly live lives of constant repentance.
Yet, with both approaches, we can find ourselves slipping into a redefinition of what we can do as being considered good in God’s eyes. Either we take refuge in the fact that we are not like other sinners, or we find pride in our humility, which is deeper than others’. In either case, we cannot win.
While that may seem hopeless, that is the core of Christianity. The first missionary held too closely to the forms of what he took pride in, his Christian society, and the Saxons probably saw only his pride in the things he judged to be right and his judgment of the Saxons’ sins. Paul in 1 Corinthians 10 says that for Christians “all things are lawful, but not all things build up.” Christian freedom gives us the privilege to speak for God, but not everything Christians say builds others up.
Too often, we forget that those who most need to hear the Gospel have been crushed under the weight of rules, forms and Law. Every religion has an order to it that marked believers by their adherence. Yet, the uniqueness of Christianity, what probably sparked the Saxon king’s curiosity, is the transformative love of God that inspires the same love in Christians.
The world understands self-interest all too well. The world understands holding people to your own standard. The world does not understand self-sacrifice, like the cross. The world does not understand reaching out to and loving people who are different from you. The world does not understand setting the rights and privileges that you have for the benefit of others. This alternate value system is a curiosity to the world. Christians must take care to feed the spark of that curiosity with the “milk of religion,” helping it grow to the point where they can digest the “meat of religion,” and find ways to set themselves aside for the life of others.
