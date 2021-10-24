”The wind blows where it wishes and you hear the sound of it, but do not know where it comes from and where it is going; so is everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:8)
I have started taking a religious class and I had the most “enlightening” experience in the second class I attended. Finally, I could understand the feeling I get every once in a while.
I always felt that must be the Holy Spirit speaking to me. I tried to push the thought out of my mind. The “feeling” lingers there, still.
I first felt that “feeling” when I was only 8 with no real religious upbringing to that point in my life. A hit-and-miss Sunday school at different denominations, here and there, from the “way far out” to many other known churches.
At 12 I went away to boarding school and for the next six years only came home once a month and on school breaks and summers. This is where my soul began to be touched by so many with the love of Our Father guiding them. The first year I had Bible Class we had housemothers who taught us “how to be proper young ladies.” They also guided us in religious and loving ways. We attended the church of our choice every Sunday we were at school.
So, I began to pray a lot ... anytime, anywhere. Sometimes things would happen to me, even at a very early age and I felt moved to act, speak, do, offer (all the things I could think of to do for others). Others around me were also “hearing” that same “feeling,” and it was beautiful.
Years have gone by and I remember the wonderful experiences I have had because I listened to that “feeling” within my soul.
Since starting my class, my mind was finally opened to the fact, that what I had been feeling, was the Holy Spirit guiding me. It was such a refreshing joy to finally say, “Yes, God, did gift us the Holy Spirit! God truly does pour His love into us through the gifting of the Holy Spirit. Hereby know we that dwell in him, and he in us, because he hath given of his Spirit.” (John 4:13 KJV)
By gifting us with the Holy Spirit God is showing what joy and love we can spread to others through our prayers; our actions; our patience; kindness; goodness; gratefulness; gentleness and self-control. I feel within my heart and soul if we all were to “practice” these gifts and share them with others, the horrible conditions we are living in right now would change.
How do we get to feel those feelings of those gifts, how do we know they are from the Holy Spirit, and how do we go about sharing those gifts? (By reading the Bible, sincerely.)
I have seen “preachers” in Nashville, for instance, standing on the street corners yelling, almost in a cursing tone, emphasizing, “You are going straight to Hades if you do not repent.” How in the world does anyone want to listen to that? We need to encourage each other to get in tune with Our Father and believe Him when He says to us, “I am in You and You are in Me.” Once we turn away from Him, in non-belief ... He just lets us “stand” there for a bit ... sinking, until, one day we wake up and see how much love and joy we are missing.
So, think about those “little’ nudges you feel in your soul, the yearning to give kindness to the downtrodden, the angry, the sorrowful, and the person or animal all alone, hungry, thirsty, and the list of sorrows goes on and on.
Yes, You, reading this column can actually do something about all the wickedness; the sorrow; the brokenhearted; the sick; the hungry ... the list of what you can do for the people and animals in need is endless.
The time in which we are living is so sorrowful for me to understand. I am old enough that I heard my mother speak of the Depression. She was just a little girl herself; people tried to “stick together” and help one another. (I do not see that happening today. Yes, there are people who help but I do not see neighborhoods as I did in my younger years ... togetherness, checking on one another. I pray you are Blessed to live in such a place.)
I was born in the 1940s. As I aged I saw the world about me start to change. I became more outspoken, but never protested, trying to follow the steps it took to change things, that I found out of place wherever I was living at the time. Many times I succeeded and more than not ... did not succeed.
Today, we are so radical we have to protest everything ... so sad. Instead of standing on street corners protesting, why are we not out there giving love and whatever gift God has given us to share with others? Some are, that is true ... we all need to find our niche and love!
