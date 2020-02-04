Glass is one of the most recyclable materials.
It is also one of the most reusable materials.
The Olive Twist in Auburn provides an opportunity for its customers to get on the reusing bandwagon — plus an incentive. Customers that return their glass containers receive cash off their next purchase. The bottles must be returned clean and then they are put through another washing procedure to sterilize them to be used again.
“Recycling is a failing industry,” Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, told CNN last January. Szaky is a founder of Loop, a commercial enterprise aimed at waste-free delivery of products.
Through Loop, brand-name items are purchased with a refundable deposit in a borrowed package. They are delivered in a Loop tote; “a breakthrough zero-waste delivery system that eliminates disposable, single-use shipping materials. Say goodbye to that stack of cardboard boxes, bubble-wrap and ice packs,” says the web site at loopstore.com. When the shampoo or food product is gone, the package is put back in the tote and a free pickup is scheduled.
“Loop’s state-of-the-art cleaning technology hygienically cleans the empty packages you send back so that they are ready for reuse,” says the web site.
Brands partnering with Loop include Tide, Haagen-Dazs, Clorox, Pantene, Crest, Hidden Valley Ranch, Febreze, Axe and numerous others. There are grocery, household and personal care products available.
Most of the food packages are glass or stainless steel.
Angola’s zip code is not currently in Loop’s service region, “but we’re expanding quickly and will let you know as soon as Loop is available near you,” said the email reply when I attempted to sign up for the service.
Try “liking” the Loop on Facebook or signing up for the service yourself. Maybe that will let the company know that people in northeastern Indiana want to be environmentally friendly.
While recycling is a good start, it may not be the sole answer. Recycling has had some hiccups as the industry attempts to be viable in the United States’ economy.
About one-fourth of what residents throw in their recycling bins actually ends up in a landfill, according to the National Waste and Recycling Association.
Like some waste haulers in northeastern Indiana, many Pennsylvania recycling companies now won’t take glass, citing contamination of the other materials due to breakage in the single-stream process, says a March 24 article in The Times of Beaver, Pennsylvania. The article’s writer, multimedia copy editor Dani Fitzgerald, interviewed Jerry Zona, director of recycling and solid waste in Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania.
“Glass is mixed with everything else, and a lot of it breaks and it contaminates plastic and paper and itself,” Zona said. “Apart from collecting it separately, there aren’t many options for it.”
When recycling started, materials were separated. However, Fitzgerald notes, that costs more.
Comingled recycling keeps bills low for customers but comprises the effectiveness of recycling.
A Feb. 11, 2019 article in Chemical and Engineering News suggests glass recycling in the U.S. is “broken” and that Americans recycle glass at a much lower rate than other countries — about 1/3 of the glass they throw away gets recycled.
“Glass is 100% recyclable,” says Robert Weisenburger Lipetz, executive director of the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council, a nonprofit trade association, in the article. “It has an unlimited life and can be melted and recycled endlessly to make new glass products with no loss in quality.”
David Rue, an engineer at the Gas Technology Institute near Chicago who recently completed a year-long study of U.S. glass recycling as a consultant for GMIC, says the shortfall comes down to issues that include the economy of making glass, government policy, consumer education and habits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.