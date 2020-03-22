On March 12, I gave the message for my Aunt Dolores’ funeral. Her passing marks the passing of my parents’ generation. At the funeral there was a representative from each member of my father’s immediate family. In a sense we had gathered to take the leadership mantle from our parent’s generation. I am the oldest of the cousins and Aunt Dolores’ son, Glenn, who is named after my father, is the youngest. During my parents’ generation, our part of the Hogsett clan spread from Pennsylvania to West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, Colorado, and California. Who knows where the next generation may venture?
The gathering of the Hogsett clan to mark the passing of a generation was a reminder to all of us that our stories are a part of a larger story that goes back to Scotland. When we came to this country as a part of the Scotch/Irish migration our name was Hogshead — a container on a ship. Our ancestors settled in West Virginia, and their descendants spread throughout this country. My family came to Indiana, by way of Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The family of the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, came through Kentucky.
Over the years, the Hogsett clan has intersected with other clans. My grandmother was a Sayre and my mother was a Boyd. I married a Dickerson. Our children married a Green, a Daunt, and a Hogg. We are all looking forward to see who the next generation might marry so that the Hogsett story can continue and expand.
In the Book of Genesis, we find the story of four generations of Father Abraham: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph. The story of Joseph is somewhat different than that of the other three in that he was not the oldest son. In Genesis 25:7-11 we read the story of the death of Abraham. His two sons, Isaac and Ishmael, mourned his death and buried him with Sarah. The occasion marks the passing of one generation and the taking of leadership of another one. The passing of leadership from generation to another continues in Genesis 35:27-29 with the death of Isaac, in Genesis 49:29-50:14 the death of Jacob and in Genesis 50:22-26 the death of Joseph.
Just like the Hogsett clan continues its story from generation to generation, and Abraham’s clan continued their story in the Book of Genesis, you have the story of the clan to which you belong. Events such as the passing of one generation to another are occasions to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. They are times for clans to come together, share stories, and be reminded of who they are.
In talking with my cousin Glenn, he said that he had our grandfather’s tool box. He got it from our Uncle John who got it from his father, B.F. Hogsett. No one in Glenn’s family wanted it, so he wanted to know if one of my children or grandchildren might like it. My grandson Isaac immediately came to mind. Upon further reflection, his brother Jude might be even a better recipient. We have also asked if Glenn had any pictures and information he might give Jude. There now seems hope that the talent that my grandfather had working with wood, which was passed on to my father but missed my generation, will continue through Jude. Symbolic of this passing of leadership from one generation to another will be a tool box from the 1890s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.