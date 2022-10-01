This week has been one of those weeks where we might struggle. If you have loved ones in Florida, have ever vacationed there, or are concerned about people when they are in the eye of the storm, this week was full of things to worry about in the depths of our souls. There are weeks that people struggle, and we have no idea. Every day someone has something to deal with that we may never see. Due to technology, we see what is happening in Florida in real-time and the storm raging.
We don’t see all the storms that rage within a week or day in someone’s life. The infidelity storm may bring pain, doubt, and soul hurts we cannot see. There may be a storm of death in our lives. Someone we loved died of cancer, a heart attack, or horrible at their own hands. These are not visible to our eyes unless we walk the road with these individuals.
Scripture tells us to carry one another’s burdens.
Galatians 6:2 Share each other’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ.
How do we currently share the burdens of any of the above things?
There is a time for rebuilding. Samaritan’s Purse, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, and numerous other not-for-profits are excellent at stepping in and providing what is needed. You can become a team member who will travel there and help clean, feed, and more.
There is a need for those who have lost a loved one. We often show up for viewings and funerals but then return to life as usual. Families need us after and during the first 30 days of loss, months into the loss, and then the numbers are years. Giving people a space to cry, share a meal, help to process loved ones’ items, and more are all things we should and can be doing to support others in their journey.
Now is the time to live out our beliefs in caring for others.
Sometimes we will give money, which is an excellent gift in the right hands!
Sometimes we give of our time! Helping others to clean up, pack up, and get up again after a loss or tragedy.
Sometimes we need to make the phone call, send the card, and write words of encouragement, so people have something to hold onto! Send a Bible, a new devotional, or even pens and a journal so people can dig in and have something to write their thoughts in!
Jesus’ Calling is written as if Jesus is speaking to us and can bring encouragement when needed!
There is no better time to encourage one another then when a loss of any kind happens.
1 Thessalonians 5:11 Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.
Look for others to be encouraging to this week! Be the helpers that the Lord calls us to be!
