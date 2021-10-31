KENDALLVILLE — A column by Albion New Era Editor Matt Getts questioning a lenient sentence given to women involved in a Ligonier-area meth ring in 2019 gathered the most reader views this week.
Getts’ column reacted to a criminal sentencing earlier in the week, in which Kitty S. Hasse, 55, received no additional jail or prison time after reportedly running a meth-dealing operation in Ligonier for about two years before being caught.
Hasse received a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, but all nine years were suspended and she given credit for eight days served in jail and 430 days spent on GPS monitoring during pretrial release.
The column was read nearly 8,000 times over the past week, topping this week’s Top 10 list.
The news story related to that sentencing that spurred the column also clocked in at No. 2 this week.
Here were the most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Oct. 21-27:
1) Two years, pounds of meth, eight measly days — 7,954 pageviews
2) Mother, daughter sentenced on meth charges — 1,639 pageviews
3) Garrett man accused of child molesting — 1,379 pageviews
4) GE Aviation employees protest vaccine mandate, say travel delays likely if employees fired over vaccine (AP wire) — 1,293 pageviews
5) Skaggs gets a chance, alternative sentence after getting off meth — 1,244 pageviews
6) Eastside honored by U.S. News & World Report — 1,164 pageviews
7) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 1,159 pageviews (
8) Battery of child causes catastrophic injuries — 1,040 pageviews (
9) Jeremy Kumfer (obituary) — 946 pageviews
10) Community Foundation names 10 Lilly Scholarship finalists — 897 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, it was a light week for posting, with a feature about a LaGrange County farmer raising popcorn was the top post of the week:
Oct. 25 (Shared from The News Sun) Indiana is one of the nation’s biggest popcorn producers and this LaGrange County farmer is still raising about 700 acres of the stuff — 7,455 people reached, 100 reactions, 21 shares, nine comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, several posts gathered reader interest this past week:
Oct. 26 (The Star) Garrett man charged in alleged CSC case — 1,140 people reached, 27 reactions, 36 shares, 56 comments
Oct. 21 (The Star) DeKalb Middle School honored by U.S. News and World Report — 1,322 people reached, 139 reactions, two shares, 29 comments
Oct. 26 (The News Sun) After being busted as part of a meth ring in 2019, T.J. Skaggs has since worked to kick his habit and turn his life around. On Tuesday, the effort helped him avoid prison time, although the 12-year alternative sentence is a “loaded gun,” ready to go off if he slips up — 3,701 people reached, 43 reactions, 30 shares, 14 comments
Oct. 25 (The News Sun) Many farmers in LaGrange County used to raise popcorn. A lot of that has gone by the wayside, but for Russ Yoder, he’s one of the last still farming the crop that fuels your snacking habit — 8,622 people reached, 199 reactions, 30 shares, 19 comments
Oct. 21 (The News Sun) Noble County has named its 10 Lilly Endowment Scholarship finalists, with six from Central Noble, two from West Noble and one each from East Noble and Canterbury — 3,340 people reached, 303 reactions, 12 shares, 54 comments
