Late spring brings the bicycles out of the garage. I know I wait all winter for the perfect day to once again enjoy a ride in the sunshine or the cool evening breezes.
I pulled my bike out a couple of months ago, and I am now confident there will be no black ice or late snowstorms. Of course, there is always the chance of a Blackberry Winter also known as a quick snowfall when the blackberries are in blossom. For the most part, it is safe to peruse the town and countryside by bicycle.
The warm weather coincides with college graduations which brings out the long distant bike riders. Oh, not just 20 miles on a Saturday, but those ambitious young folks (usually, but not always) who want to bike across America or even bike around the world. To accommodate these bicyclists, Warmshowers.org was founded 10 years ago. This non-profit organization is based out of Colorado and has, during the 10 years, accommodated 185,00 long distance riders around the world. I am happy to say I have been a contributing member for most of those 10 years. No, I am not the one needing hosting, but I host these riders from time to time as they travel through this part of northern Indiana.
My riders have come all over the United States and many other countries as well. Members of Warmshowers can offer rooms or tent space, kitchen and bathroom facilities or even just a nice garden hose. I do what I can. Sometimes I can offer nice cozy beds; other times it is a nice location in the garden. It all depends upon what I have available at the time.
This year is off to a great start as my house has been a refuge twice in the past two weeks. I hosted a young lady from Boston traveling alone by bicycle to her summer job in Denver. She just graduated from college and this was her gift to herself to travel by bike to her summer job. Her bike was loaded down with her tent, sleeping bag, cooking supplies, clothes, bicycle repair kit, etc. She stayed one night and was back on the road first thing in the morning.
Last night I hosted two young men from Zurich, Switzerland, Johannes and Kasper. They both just graduated from Zurich University, and again, as a gift to themselves decided to bike around the world for six months. These two young men, majoring in mathematics and engineering, built their own solar powered bicycles. When they came riding up my driveway, I felt I was meeting Wilbur and Orville Wright personally. Their bikes looked like they could take flight any moment.
Their two tents filled my yard along with their laundry on my clotheslines. They settled in while I attended Graham’s ballgame, but once I returned home, we sat out in the late light of day watching and listening to night fall as we shared stories. They told me how all the students at their University travel by bicycle. First of all, it is too crowded to have a car, and even with a car, there is no where to park so most young people use bicycles at the university. They built their bikes with their own ingenuity. They had no plans, but their own knowledge, and I am sure mathematics and engineering were the guiding forces. Because their bikes are solar they can pedal along with the motorized version. They can travel up to 100 miles per day. They have already biked through most of Europe. They told me the hardest part of the travel is transporting these bikes across continents! They have to completely disassemble them, pack them up and send as cargo freight. Then they fly over to the next continent and pick them up and put them back together. That entire operation is about a week’s worth of work and time.
I am always amazed at these young people. I love listening to their stories. I love sharing my quiet, sweet town. I also love hearing about the kindness of strangers wherever they go. It is heartwarming.
They left early this morning so with a photo and a wave, I sent them on their way to find beauty and kindness and lots of adventure. Maybe you would like to be a host? Warmshowers.org would love to have you. I think when we all work together to spread kindness, it definitely makes our world a better place!
