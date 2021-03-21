Personally, I have always remembered my blood type as A positive because I like to think of it as the best blood type since it is frequently written as A+. (Actually, I really think that O negative blood is the best blood type since it is the universal donor type that may be given in emergency situations.)
When I think of blood types, I think of blood donors and transfusions, not COVID-19. But our blood types may also be used as markers to separate us into groups that can be studied regarding our risks during the pandemic.
Since it is an inherited trait, ABO blood type is a nonmodifiable risk factor. Unfortunately, my blood type A was associated with a greater risk of severe COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in one recent study and a higher risk of contracting the disease in another.
One of the studies also gives one possibility as to the how type A blood may impart more risk than other types. That study provides evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) directly interacts with respiratory cells through the blood group A antigen. (The antigen is what determines the blood type.)
Current studies show the strength of the association between COVID-19 and blood type as being limited. So future studies need to prospectively confirm the association of ABO blood group with the pandemic virus and further characterize the specific underlying biological mechanisms.
In a study done in New York and reported in Transfusion magazine, researchers analyzed electronic health record data on close to 5,000 patients (mean age, 62; about 48% men) hospitalized or with an emergency department visit who received a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 from March 10, 2020-June 8, 2020.
In those studied, the all-cause death rate was 23%. Cause-specific hazard ratios for in-hospital death rate and discharge were analyzed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards models to evaluate the effect of blood type after controlling for age, sex, body mass index, initial estimated kidney function, and initial partial pressure of oxygen.
Type A blood was associated with the increased cause-specific hazard of death among COVID-19 patients compared to type O and type B.
Separately, in Boston, researchers conducted a series of laboratory experiments to investigate the mechanism by which blood group antigens (particularly those of blood group A) might influence the risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
As reported in Blood Advances magazine, the team studied the SARS-CoV-2 RBD protein, the part of the virus that attaches to the host cells. They used synthetic blood group antigens on respiratory and red blood cells found in blood groups A, B and O and analyzed how the SARS-CoV-2 RBD interacted with each blood type.
They found that the RBD had a strong preference for binding to blood group A (but not to other blood types) on respiratory cells only, not red blood cells.
The team also tested whether the RBD of SARS-CoV, the virus that caused the original severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) about a dozen years ago, had a similar preference, and indeed it did.
Whether blood group status truly influences the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or outcomes remains to be determined. But there is no indication that patients should be managed differently because of their blood type, even though they might be at more risk.
As our understanding regarding the possible influence of blood group antigens on SARS-CoV-2 infection grows, it may be possible in the future to leverage this information to develop strategies to reduce infection risk. However, many studies need to be done before it is clear whether such strategies may even be possible.
For myself with my blood type A, the studies simply reinforce my desire to avoid exposure to the virus as I add blood type to my other risk factors that were known previously.
