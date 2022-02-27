KENDALLVILLE — The arrest of an Angola man on charges of neglect and battery after he allegedly swung his 2-month-old baby, striking her against her crib and causing multiple skull fractures.
Trenton M. Theising, 20, Angola, was arrested on Feb. 15 after an investigation by Angola, Auburn and Indiana State Police revealed he allegedly swung a baby girl, who would be 2 months old in about a week, hitting her head on a crib and catching her from a fall, breaking her leg.
When the baby was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for a previously scheduled visit, the mother uncovered her in her child carrier and noticed the baby was not conscious and was bruised. The mother was attending class during the time the incidents allegedly occurred, court records said.
The baby sustained multiple skull fractures on both sides of her head, bleeding on the brain, other facial injuries as well as two fractures on her right leg, court records say.
The story was viewed nearly 10,000 times on kpcnews.com, easily taking the top spot on this week’s most-read list.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on the website from Feb. 17-23:
1) Baby’s skull fractured, man facing charges — 9,720 pageviews
2) Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Garrett — 1,741 pageviews
3) Wolcottville deputy charged with six felonies — 1,519 pageviews (8,980 total)
4) Butler receives $600,000 housing grant — 1,112 pageviews
5) Finley officially terminated by Wolcottville PD — 1,079 pageviews
6) DeKalb Central advances facilities upgrades projects to construction phase — 900 pageviews
7) Driver hits traffic sign near Butler — 896 pageviews
8) East Noble assistant superintendent Lamon selected to lead Illinois school district — 841 pageviews
9) Woman escapes, animals rescued from Garrett fire — 826 pageviews
10) Garrett man injured in car-moped crash — 805 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a Garrett man arrested in connection to a Fort Wayne murder case, an update on Turning Point Education Center and a look at the sharp drop in COVID-19 activity were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 23: A Garrett man has been charged in connection to a Fort Wayne murder case — 5,536 people reached, eight reactions, seven shares, 21 comments
Feb. 28: Nate Lowe and Alex Berrocales shared Turning Point Educational Center’s success story with Ligonier Chamber members — 5,026 people reached, 10 reactions, one share, one comment
Feb. 23: Since hitting a peak in new daily cases in mid-January, COVID-19 cases have fallen off dramatically. More than a half million Hoosiers, a third of all cases all time, occurred since Thanksgiving, as the state now returns to low levels of virus activity — 2,422 people reached, 20 reactions, two shares, 16 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the child abuse arrest story, the murder case arrest in Garrett and news that East Noble’s assistant superintendent is being hired to lead an Illinois district were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 17: (The Herald Republican) And yet another sad story about one of our most vulnerable, our children — 4,090 people reached, 348 reactions, 73 shares, 222 comments
Feb. 23: (The Star) Court documents have the murder suspect arrested in Garrett as a Fort Wayne resident — 4,017 people reached, 11 reactions, 10 shares, 21 comments
Feb. 17: (The News Sun) BREAKING: A central Illinois school district is finalizing the process to hire East Noble Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon as its superintendent. Lamon has been assistant super at EN for 11 years — 3,867 people reached, 50 reactions, 13 shares, 13 comments
