A couple of weeks ago, I listed a great recipe for a no-churn beer ice cream. Simple and quite satisfying. It would appear this year will be an extremely long, hot summer and staying cool will be more difficult than on a normal year. With that in mind, revisiting a topic I have mentioned in summers past seems like a grand idea. It is time for making beer ice cream floats.
Obviously, taking a Busch Light and pouring it over any random ice cream is not a great idea. This is where independent and craft beers really come in to add richness to the flavors of quality ice cream.
The first styles of beer that come to mind are stouts and porters. These beers are already rich in flavor and body, exhibiting roasted, malty, chocolate and coffee tones. Pouring beers like Founders Breakfast Stout, Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter or Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout over ice cream with dark chocolate or vanilla create a wonderful combination. You can take it another notch up with a scoop of strawberry or Neapolitan ice cream, adding a nice, sweet fruit note.
Belgian sweet lambics like Lindeman’s are already amazing, bright fruit flavored beers. Taking a beer like their framboise (raspberry) and adding lemon ice cream can refresh, cool and brighten your day. Another similar style that has gained popularity in recent years is gose. Beers like Founders Green Zebra and Dogfish Head Seaquench balance sweet fruit flavors with savory salt and herbal flavors. Try the Seaquench with a raspberry gelato for a unique flavor explosion.
In the past, India pale ales would not normally be thought of as a beer that plays nicely with ice cream. However, with the growth of the hazy or New England style IPA, these beers are fruit forward flavored beers with large citrus notes from their juicy hops. Blending a beer like Heretic Brewing Make America Juicy Again with sherbet can make a bright, citrus float of sublime proportions.
European origin wheat beers (German hefe-weizen or Belgian witbier) are already bright, fruit forward beers due to the yeast used to ferment these beers. Hefe-weizen has flavors of banana, clove, vanilla and even bubblegum. Witbier is brewed with citrus peels and coriander. A typical float would use a berry flavored ice cream like blueberry and raspberry. For a unique take on the float experience, use a beer like Weihenstephaner Hefe-Weiss with a salted caramel ice cream and you start to get flavors of a banana foster in a glass.
In the late summer, pumpkin beers will make their return. Many of these beers are like a pie in a glass. Blending a lighter pumpkin beer with a rich French vanilla ice cream makes an amazing combination. Taking a heavier pumpkin beer like a pumpkin porter and pouring over a coffee or espresso ice cream will make a comfort food float that will make you look forward to the fall every year.
The tricks to making great combinations of flavors for beer floats are pretty much what they are with any great recipe creation — find complimentary and contrasting flavors and tones and use the best ingredients possible. The better the quality of ingredients, the better your final results will be.
