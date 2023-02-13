Let's review the numbers on oil production.
I got my annoyance of the week last week while scrolling Twitter and coming across the latest tweet from our fav Rep. Jim Banks, who is still the only candidate in the U.S. Senate race in 2024.
"Don't forget the Biden Admin preferred begging authoritarian regimes in Venezuela & the Middle East for more oil rather than producing it here in America," he wrote.
This takes me back to summer 2022 when gas prices were really high and Banks was complaining a lot so I emailed his press secretary to ask what actionable ideas our Congressman had for helping to lower prices. I received no response, so I followed up and received no response. So I decided to email the same request every day for about three weeks and did and still never heard anything back.
(Now that Banks is running for Senate, I suddenly now regularly get emails from his press office again. Funny how that works...)
Anyhow, this ongoing notion that we need to "unleash" American energy is nonsense.
Let's go to the numbers:
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average national gas price was $2.42 per gallon in January 2021 when we changed administrations. It rose to as high as $5.03 per gallon in June 2022, four month after the start of the Ukraine/Russia war, and has since dropped back to $3.45 per gallon as of January 2023, the latest full-month total available. (It's lower now, I just filled up at $3.04 in Fort Wayne.)
Now let's look at the production side.
U.S. field production of crude oil hit an all-time high production of 13,100 thousand barrels per day for a brief period in February/March 2020 during the Trump administration. Then the pandemic hit and it tumbled as low as 9,700 thousand barrels per day in August 2020, a 26% drop.
Production stayed at 11,000 barrels or lower through the first three months of 2021 before starting to rise again.
Currently, field production in the U.S. sat at 12,300 barrels as of the week of Feb. 3, 2023.
U.S. oil production is currently just 6% off its all-time high.
The 12,300 barrels is higher than any other time in U.S. history outside of one-year stretch during the Trump years. Field production first hit 12,300 barrels in the last week of April 2019 (which at that point was a new all-time high) and with a few exceptions early in spring 2020, stayed above that level until plunging back under it in April 2020 amid the pandemic.
Oil production never topped 12,300 barrels again for the rest of the Trump administration.
The U.S. is currently producing more oil on a weekly basis than it was for three of the four years of the Trump administration.
And yet, prices don't reflect that.
In April 2019, when the U.S. first hit 12,300 barrels production for the first time, gas prices were $2.88 per gallon. When production hit its all time high in February 2020, prices were $2.53.
Production was 6% higher then but prices were 36% lower?
That's not purely a supply issue.
Go back to February 2016 during the final year of the Obama administration and gas prices hit $1.83 per gallon nationally, which was the lowest price at any point since 2004. Production back then 9,100 barrels.
Production was 26% lower and prices were 47% lower. That seems to violate the basic rules of supply and demand and relation to prices, even when you factor in inflation over the past seven years.
The numbers show that gas prices are more than just supply, so the notion that we need "unleash" American energy and produce more is just nonsense.
It would be understandable if Joe Biden order American fighter jets to bomb oil rigs and if U.S. oil production had plummeted 30% since the Trump days. But it simply hasn't — it's higher than at any point in history prior to April 2019 and higher than three of the four years that Trump was president.
Furthermore, even if Biden was like, "Go ahead, drill anywhere, I don't care, whatever!" it's not like we'd see production go from 12,300 to 40,000 barrels overnight anyway. Development of new oil fields is a years-long, multi-million dollar process for the companies that do it.
So what's at play here. Well, here's an idea:
ExxonMobil raked in $56 billion in profit in 2022, a new all-time record. BP posted $27.7 billion in profit last year, more than doubling its 2021 line. Shell also posted a record profit line of $39.9 billion in 2022, also doubling its 2021 numbers. Chevron posted a record at $36.5 billion.
Those four companies combined to pulled in $160.1 billion.
That was a 149% increase from their combined 2021 profits of $64.29 billion.
Talk about "unleashing" energy, am I right, Jim?
It feels like classic cutpurse misdirection — "Hey, look at Joe over there, isn't he terrible?" as they dip into your pocket and steal your valuables while your head is turned.
But please, let's hear more about how the 6% difference between U.S. production now and its all-time high is the problem.
That seems to make a lot of sense.
