Q. We are thinking about moving my mom into our lower level of our house. It’s currently a recreation room that is basically an unfinished space. The walls are framed and insulated but no drywall is on them. We want to make a small efficiency apartment for her. The lower level is a walkout, so it has a patio door and large windows. One is going to be in the bedroom, so egress is not an issue. We have had some estimates done and the most expensive part of the remodel is cutting the concrete floor and installing an ejection pit. Are there any other options for waste discharge to facilitate kitchen and full bath downstairs? — Rodney in rural Steuben County
A. By what you are describing, I’m assuming you have an onsite septic system because the sewer discharge is elevated requiring an ejector pit. The discharge for the wastewater of your home must go out of the house at an elevated level because the onsite septic system is a leach field or a mound that must be shallow in the ground.
Most of the time the discharge is within 18” of grade level to still allow gravity flow into the distribution box of the septic system.
They do make several different types of ejector pit options but most of them are located below the floor level of the lower level of your home. Some grinder/ejector systems are above floor level but require a rear discharge toilet. The toilet is the fixture that has the lowest discharge of any of the fixtures you described for your basement remodel.
The shower/tub is the next lowest discharge fixture but may be elevated above floor level.
The tub/shower is also a smaller drainpipe, typically a 2” pipe, whereas the toilet is 3” and requires a grinder so the wastewater can be pumped to the elevated main drain of your home.
The smaller grinders are more suited for just a toilet or half bath installations.
I think with the additional requirement of a kitchen drain, you are probably going to have to go with a below floor level grinder ejector pit to meet all your needs.
