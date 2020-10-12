We have one more week to go before things get serious. This is the week when every team tries to get things corrected and sure up some of its flaws before heading into the postseason.
This reminds me, I’ll have my sectional preview next week with favorites, contenders, and dark horses.
Here’s the power rankings going into the final week of the regular season.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 7-1, 3-0 Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division
Last Friday’s result: The Blazers won 42-7 at Central Noble
Eastside rebounded from its first loss of the season with a defiant 42-7 win over Central Noble to claim the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division championship.
During Friday’s game, the Blazers allowed their first points to an NECC opponent, including Big School Division foes. Overall, the defense has allowed 6.1 points per game.
Eastside will play their third of four straight road games this Friday at Angola. The following week, it plays at Bluffton in the first round of Class 2A sectional play.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 5-3, 3-2 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: The Knights won 24-13 at New Haven
East Noble churned out another dominant performance on Friday night, even though the scoreboard didn’t show it. The Knights had more than triple the yardage the Bulldogs had, 352-114.
If East Noble can continue to play as well as it is right now, it can make another deep playoff run.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 5-1, 3-1 NECC Big
Last Friday’s result: The Hornets defeated the Railroaders 42-7
Speaking of playing well, Angola is making the best of a not so great situation. Again, the Hornets dressed less than 30 players and still ended up pummeling their opponent.
Angola should get back to a full roster soon and once that happens, it could be a tough out in sectional play.
No. 4 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 4-2, 1-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: The Eagles won 29-6 at West Noble
The Eagles move up a spot this week because of how well their defense played after a couple weeks off, even though it came against a struggling Charger offense.
West Noble’s lone touchdown came off an interception by Kolby Knox, who returned it for a score. The Eagles almost had 400 yards of offense versus West Noble.
Churubusco’s young talent that was inexperienced at the beginning of the season is gaining crucial experience and will have one of its toughest games this week against NECC Big School Division champion Fairfield.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 4-4, 2-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: The Cougars lost 42-7 to Eastside
The Cougars did do a good job of frustrating Eastside quarterback Laban Davis. The junior finished 5-of-17 for 56 yards. However, the Blazers as a team ran for 250 yards.
Central Noble has a week to correct things on both sides of the ball before facing Fairfield again in the first round of sectionals.
Others considered: None.
