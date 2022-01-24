On Saturday morning, we had a little Meet the Press: Fort Wayne edition.
Hosted by me, my panelists included my dad, who flew in from Utah to visit for Luke's 3rd birthday; my wife, who prefers we don't talk politics and was bemoaning the choice of conversation over text with my brother; and Luke, who didn't have much to add to the conversation but who is likely to suffer all the missteps of not only my dad's generation but my generation, too, some day.
We talked over a variety of topics during our hour-long breakfast over omelets, skillets and coffee, but one topic we spent some time discussing at length and that interested me the most is how the current political parties keeping pulling further and further toward the fringes and how it's leaving a lot of people lost in the middle.
My dad's been a lifelong Republican kind of guy despite growing up in Chicago and living for most of my life in northwest Indiana, one of the few parts of Indiana that's reliably blue year to year.
My dad's political philosophy could be described as Reaganist. Anti-taxes, anti-welfare, pro-business. Not the most enlightened when it comes to race and therefore walks harder immigration lines.
The one piece that's not there is the religion-fueled social bent. My dad was raised Catholic and went through Catholic school as a kid but that experience more or less turned him off of religion, so he doesn't buy into those types are arguments as justification for a lot of social positions.
Basically, strongly conservative on economic issues, more neutral on social issues.
A 64-year-old suburban white male living in Utah with a long Republican voting history. Sounds like a lock for the GOP for upcoming elections, right?
Nope.
My dad now considers himself a voter without a party and that's happened in the last five years.
Make no mistake, my dad liked the idea of Donald Trump. Many of those policies lined up right in line with where he's at, even some of the more charged racial and ethnic rhetoric was OK.
But my dad wasn't a convert into the personality cult like those who laid siege to the Capitol on Jan. 6.
My dad was very much in the "I wish he would just shut up" and focus on the job camp. But Trump couldn't and more or less doomed himself to a single term.
And, then destruction didn't stop there, as the Republican party has continued veering farther right chasing Trump's pouting party and launching headfirst into every new culture crusade.
My dad's thinks Tucker Carlson is the second biggest idiot on cable news right after Rachel Maddow. He'll listen to talk radio but when Hannity comes on and gets ranting the radio goes off. He flipped over to Newsmax TV to check it out and described it as "hilarious." Do those people actually believe the stuff they're saying, he asks.
"You do know that people jumped ship to Newsmax when they thought Fox News was too liberal, right?" I asked. He does, and shakes his head.
The election wasn't stolen and there's not widespread fraud. Biden won because voting was easier, which in turn allowed more people to vote and gave him the edge, he says. Voters should have to provide their identity, but people also should be able to vote by mail or whatever else makes it easy, he thinks.
"Well, Republicans have won the popular vote once in the last six presidential elections, so it doesn't take a genius to figure out why they're not in favor of making voting easier," I note.
On COVID, my dad got his vaccine and booster and he takes some precautions because he's in his 60s, he understands the risks and he's not living in looney land with people who think the shots are a bioweapon to kill off 90% of the population.
"Why? Why would they do that?" he asks rhetorically, getting a big laugh from me because I ask the same exact question to people around northeast Indiana who want to make that odd claim.
The critical race theory, public schools are Leninist training grounds, argument makes him roll his eyes, too.
"You know, Gov. Holcomb gave his state of the state the other night and it was the kind of speech Republicans used to give before Trump. And there's a lot of Hoosiers who think he's terrible because of it," I mention.
"If Republicans run Trump again, I'm not voting for him. I'm not voting for a Democrat, but I'm just not voting," he notes.
"Well, if you're don't get Trump you're going to get Ron DeSantis from Florida or Greg Abbott from Texas who are basically the same thing," I note.
"I want Liz Cheney," he says, mentioning the Wyoming Republican.
Cheney's one of the only Republicans left willing to push back against Trump's claims that he was cheated out of the 2020 election. She'll vote reliably Republican on everything that matters, just won't let Trump and the party keep purporting falsehoods as truth.
Because of it, she's been ostracized, with people like our own local Rep. Jim Banks suggesting they throw her out of the party.
And that's pretty emblematic of where my dad's at right now.
The only difference is they don't need to formally expel him from the party.
He's walked away on his own.
