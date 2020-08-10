My toddler Luke is talking now, and by talking, I mean he's capable of saying a few words but mostly strings together chains of sounds that don't really sound like English.
He's got a few "real" words in his repertoire — he can point to a picture of a dog and say "dog," he knows "bubble," and he can point to all of the different features of his face if you ask and knows "eyes."
And, to my wife's great displeasure, one of his new favorite words is "No," which he definitely uses in the appropriate context sometimes but sometimes I think also just says it because he can. He also likes to pair it with a dismissive swipe of his hand, which is doubly sassy.
I'm sure by the end of the year he'll have an expansive vocabulary and never stop using it. He's always been about three months behind in speech development compared to where the doctor's office thinks he should be, but as I've told them, I'm in no rush for him to start talking.
I learned my lesson after wishing he knew how to crawl and then knew how to walk. Yeah, they were impressive milestones but both landmarks totally changed the game of taking care of him and made it even more difficult and tiring.
Anyhow, while Luke is slowly grasping the English language, what I have to admit I'm more interested in are the strings of sounds he makes, like he's trying to speak a sentence but the words are all gibberish.
What is he thinking in his head and what does he think he's communicating?
I admit, I get interested in philosophical questions and queries about consciousness, the mind, how it really operates. I even get intrigued by sort of metaphysical or sci-fi theories like, what if the consciousness we experience here on Earth is not really made inside of our heads, but controlled somewhere exterior like the same way you can operate a computer remotely through a VPN.
I used to tell our dog Chase "You're alive," with some amazement as I'd watch him make independent choices and decisions, like, why did he choose to go down the hall and lie on the guest bed today instead of somewhere else?
It's easy to try to think about this stuff with people or animals who can't communicate directly with you. Wondering what goes on in your baby's head or what your dog is dreaming about is easy, because it's impossible for them to communicate it with you.
But I think the same about other people, too, even adults that can communicate and explain what they're thinking.
It's not really so much the what they're thinking — go to any social media page anywhere and you can find thousands of people who will tell you what's on their mind right now — but I get more interested in why they're thinking that.
In kind of the behavioral psychology sense, I'm very much a believer in the "nature or nurture" line of thinking, although I don't think it's an either or but really a both. Where you're born, to whom and with what genes certainly plays a part in shaping people, but there's also the where you grow up, in what conditions, under what stresses and complications shape you too.
For example, what has happened in a person's life to make them go out past midnight in Portland, Oregon, to smash up property and vandalize and scuffle with law enforcement? For those who might profess to be anarchists, why?
Likewise, for the people who are just overtly racist whether it's against Blacks or Hispanics or Muslims, what experiences have they had to look at certain ethnic groups with such ire?
I find value in thinking about it, because I believe the differences in people have a lot to do with their upbringing, their environment, the types of information they choose to absorb to inform their world view.
What does a person growing up in a rural community that is 95%-plus white really know about minority races? What does a big-city-dweller know about the challenges and lifestyles of someone living in a small, rural area? Why is that a poor person in California might place their economic ire differently than a poor person in Mississippi?
As I've said before, one unfortunate casualty of the internet age is that nuance is mostly dead.
But when you really take the opportunity to talk to people — for example, in the way my dad and I sometimes get into it about our differing political views — what you tend to find is yes, things tend to make sense when provided with additional context.
That doesn't mean you have to agree with what that person thinks, but being able to see where they're coming from and why they think that way is important.
I encourage people to have those conversation, to gather that context, to think with empathy about how someone arrived at the opinion they did.
I think you'll find out more often than not, when viewed through the lens of their experience, their reasoning tends to make sense more often than not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.