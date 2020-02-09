Q. My husband and I both work and find it hard to get the time to do home maintenance stuff. We do a pretty good job of keeping up with the yard work. We had a landscape company do a spruce up of the landscaping so mowing and exterior clean-up is about all we must do. Our problem is the home repair items that require parts and fixtures. Then finding the time to complete the repairs is impossible. I have seen some handy man service companies advertised and, I know some remodeling contractors that do service. Which of these options do you feel is the best way to go and what’s the best way to interview them? — Janice of Kendallville
A. Yes, there are specialized handy man services; some are franchised operations. A lot of times when you search the internet or Angie’s List, the franchise companies are the first to come up. These companies are not bad. They are set up, systems-wise, to follow a defined protocol of sales, referral, contract, deposit, execution of the service and final payment. Sometimes they may not seem cheap, but a good job done professionally is not bad or inexpensive.
Finding a local contractor to provide professional service is the best value so long as you recognize again that they are more on the upper end of the price scale, but overall a better value.
Normally, a handy man or service man can be the best way to get those items that may require a little more knowledge or tools to complete.
Repairs like installing some shelving or re-caulking the counter tops or bathtub, repairing some drywall spots or fixing trim or doors and windows are things that a little skill set is a plus. These repair men normally cost about $65-100 an hour and should come tooled and knowledgeable to complete the task efficiently.
I have seen supposedly professional service guys that may seem to be a bargain come look at the repair list, then leave to get the right stuff, return to work a little while, then leave to get additional stuff. That’s no bargain.
