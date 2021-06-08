When I was 9 years old we lived in New York City. My father, George O. Witwer, was with the London Letter, before we moved to Indiana, in 1962. A native of South Bend and a graduate of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, he had worked for newspapers in Connecticut, before we moved to NYC. He was delighted when the opportunity to be editor and general manager of The (Kendallville) News Sun arose in 1962.
Anyway, for part of 1961 and 1962 we lived in NYC — Brooklyn Heights, to be exact — in Hotel Bossert which had spacious apartments at the time. The Bossert had 14 stories and we lived somewhere near the top, as I remember, with expansive views, including, way in the distance, a peek at the 1964-1965 World’s Fair which was under construction. (I’m not sure if I actually saw the construction or was just told that it was in “that direction” and I used my imagination. I was only 9 years old and sometimes it’s hard to distinguish memory from imagination.)
In those days, Brooklyn was rundown and rather dangerous. Much of New York City was considered dangerous. One of the most dangerous places was Central Park.
I attended a very small Episcopal school that we could walk to. We wore uniforms — brown jumpers with aqua shirts. I liked the navy and white uniforms of the Catholic students much better. I was in the combined third/fourth grade with not many students; more than half of them were Black or Puerto Rican. I loved the school.
In 1962, we drove from NYC, moving directly from Hotel Bossert to the Kendall Hotel on Kendallville’s Main Street.
After a few days (and a few vanilla milkshakes at the V&A Restaurant) we moved to another location in Kendallville, eventually ending up on Mott Street.
Fast forward to recent decades: NYC is a favorite destination for long weekends because many members of our family and extended family and a number of friends live in or relatively near NYC.
But we had not been since the fall of 2019.
So when we learned granddaughter Sara, who turned 5 at the end of May, really wanted to see the Statue of Liberty — she had learned about it at her Montessori school — we thought two days in NYC with Sara would be ideal. Sara lives not far from the Trenton, New Jersey, train station, and it is less than two hours from Trenton to Penn Station in Manhattan.
Sara had never been to NYC.
We stayed at the Warwick, on West 54th Street, within walking distance of Central Park, which has a small zoo, perfect for 5-year-olds.
We took the subway to the Guggenheim Museum, a five-story circular structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, which features, on its top floor, art made by NYC elementary students in their homes during the pandemic. Via Zoom, Guggenheim staff members provided ideas and guidance for the projects.
For more information see guggenheim.org/exhibition/a-year-with-children-2021
The highlight for Sara was the one-hour ferry ride to view the Statue of Liberty. We did not get off the ferry, but we did see people at the base of the statue.
Despite occasional brief showers, we explored NYC exclusively by walking and using the subway, as needed. The stroller was a great help since we covered so much distance. The subway was less crowded than usual and seemed safe; we only used it during daylight hours.
Nowhere did we encounter anything resembling a crowd. Never were we shoulder-to-shoulder jostling with people. It was pleasant to not be struggling to stay together, but also a stark sign that NYC is nowhere near fully awakened.
Another pleasant change were the roofed structures outside the front doors of many restaurants. In the areas near our hotel and Central Park, comfortable outdoor dining opportunities were everywhere. Although some restaurants simply put tables with tablecloths and china outside on the sidewalk — and even on the landings of the steps leading up to their doors — most hosted outdoor dining under wood structures with windows, not of glass but Visqueen, perhaps. Some had thick artificial turf to cushion patrons’ feet, flowers in window boxes and/or curtains in the windows to complete the welcoming feel of these new spaces.
In recent years, I have felt as safe in NYC as I have in any major city in the U.S. or abroad — often safer. But you can never let down your guard, anywhere.
During the drive back to Indiana, I watched a HarvardX video about the history of Central Park — 800 acres in the heart of Manhattan — and was pleased to learn it was a newspaper editor — William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878) the long-time editor of the New York Evening Post— who got the project going during the mid-1800s. A link to the video is with this column at kpcnews.com.
But there is more to the story. Central Park displaced a thriving community called Seneca Village that was home to free Black people who had earned the right to vote because they had become landowners. They were forced to leave. Ongoing excavation of certain areas of Central Park is helping historians to learn more about them.
As with all of history — and all of our physical surroundings — we have layer upon layer of information to uncover.
I am grateful that we in the U.S. are able to start putting the pandemic behind us.
With three grandchildren in Norway and two in Chile, and dear friends — and family of dear friends — elsewhere around the globe, I am looking forward to when that is true for the rest of the world.
Meanwhile, I am grateful to get a taste of the reawakening in the U.S. with a granddaughter and a small bite of the Big Apple.
