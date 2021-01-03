The government is sending us money again — $600 apiece will be arriving soon, if it hasn’t already.
Some of us need it desperately. If that includes you, Godspeed. Stretch it wisely.
Some of us don’t need it at all. We’re lucky enough to have made it through this pandemic unscathed so far.
Yes, I said lucky. You might think you’re sailing along because you’re smart and industrious. But this pandemic has struck randomly.
You could have become ill even though you were careful and sensible. You might have been hardworking and successful, except the pandemic chose your line of business to deal a crippling blow.
The person who lost a job or health or life savings easily could have been you or me.
So, if you don’t need the money, why not see that it goes to someone who does?
Of course, when the government sends money, it’s just us giving our own money back to us. That’s unless the money never existed, because the government created it out of thin air.
When the government gives away dollars that don’t really exist, it makes every dollar I have worth a little less. Maybe now it’s worth only 98 or 99 cents because Washington is handing out $600 checks.
I could resent that, but I look at it this way: If we don’t throw a life raft to the people who are drowning right now, we could find ourselves in a lot worse trouble — 1930s kind of trouble. Then my dollar would be worth even less.
So if I don’t really need my $600, I could make it a whole lot more effective if I don’t hoard it like it was a roll of toilet tissue.
And fortunately, I don’t need it. My wife, Betsy, and I have been blessed so far in this crisis. Neither one of us has missed a day of work. Our checkbook hasn’t taken the slightest hit. It might even be a little fatter because we’ve haven’t been going on dates, and we didn’t make our annual trip to Colorado.
So when the first check came last spring — twice as big as this one — we gave it all away.
We’re going to do it again, and you should consider donating your payment, too. The only hard part is deciding who is most deserving.
Give serious thought to charities that are directly engaged in helping people through this ordeal.
You could start with looking into local food banks and deciding which ones are doing the best job for your community.
Maybe your own church, or another local church, helps people who need money for rent or gasoline. Some churches are handing out free meals once a week, and they could use your cash.
Free clinics such as St. Martin’s in Garrett help people who can’t afford medical and dental care.
Or perhaps you’d like to boost local businesses. Spend your cash at one of your hometown restaurants. Order takeout if that seems safer than dining inside.
If nothing else, buy a product or service for yourself, just to get that $600 into circulation, where it can start multiplying itself as it passes from hand to hand.
Give generous tips to waitresses, pizza delivery people or grocery employees who tote your purchases through the snow while you wait safely in your car.
You could set aside some money for a big national or international charity, if one serves a cause that’s dear to your heart.
Before giving to a big nonprofit, check out its reputation on a website such as guidestar.org. See how much of its income goes for salaries of administrators. Make sure the money is meeting a need instead of lining someone’s pockets.
You can learn a lot about charities on the web. I’ve attended well over a hundred collector car auctions as a reporter, and I even watch car sales in my spare time on TV.
Recently I spotted a collector I’ve seen at the Auburn sales, participating in an auction at another city. He was selling one of his cars to support his charitable foundation. The auctioneer made a big deal of his generosity. The car sold for six figures. The crowd cheered.
Curious, I looked up his foundation and learned that its “charity” does nothing more than supporting his personal car museum. Don’t spend your $600 on a charity like that.
Right now our neighbors — across town and across the nation — need our help.
When your $600 arrives, if you don’t need it to keep the heat turned on or the children fed, pull it out of your bank account and send it to the battle lines.
It would be better if Congress could send the money only to people who really need it — zero to me and $1,200 to a struggling family around the corner. Except our leaders don’t have the time to sort that out. You can do it for them by putting your $600 where it will do the most good.
dave kurtz is the editor of The Star newspaper. He can be reached at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
