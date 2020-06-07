When he could have been enjoying an election victory, one local candidate spent this week backpedaling from divisive words he posted on Facebook on election night.
Todd Sanderson of Auburn on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for DeKalb County Commissioner, Northeast District, in a close race with Larry Dove.
While the votes were being counted, Sanderson was commenting on Facebook about a plans for a rally Thursday in Auburn to, in the organizers’ words, “peacefully protest the unjust murder of George Floyd and police violence.”
In his Facebook post, Sanderson characterized protesters as “worthless” and “idiots.” His words spread far beyond his own group of Facebook friends and spawned a cyclone of negative reaction.
By the next day, Sanderson posted on Facebook again, apologizing in detail for his comments of the previous night.
To say that some of his critics doubted his sincerity would be an understatement.
However, Sanderson did not apologize halfway, as we so often see when people backtrack.
“I am sincerely sorry for my words regarding the protest scheduled for Auburn,” he wrote Wednesday. “My words were not Christlike and were not helpful. I am asking for you to forgive me for them and further ask that we all pause and remember that we are created equal by God and should be viewed as such. Nobody has the right to take the life of another person, ESPECIALLY due to the color of their skin. I want justice for all people that are persecuted, and I welcome peaceful protests for George Floyd.”
We ought to accept a person’s apology at face value, be glad for it and move forward.
We’re in a time when we need to be even more forgiving than usual and give our fellow Americans the benefit of the doubt. We came to this place in our history through hate, and more hate will not rescue us.
(For the record, the protest Sanderson initially criticized was canceled because of threats, its organizer said. However, a smaller rally for racial justice took place Thursday afternoon in downtown Auburn, involving around 40 people with no problems whatsoever.)
As Sanderson proves, our First Amendment needs to be handled with as much care as its next-door-neighbor, the Second Amendment.
While we have the right to bear arms, responsible gun owners don’t use that right to spray bullets around recklessly or to pull a trigger without thinking about where they’re aiming.
The same goes for words, even though it may be easier to take them back than gunshots.
In today’s powder-keg atmosphere, even expressions that seem harmless under ordinary circumstances can blow up on the speaker.
Ask Drew Brees, quarterback of professional football’s Saints, and surely the greatest sports hero in the history of New Orleans. Last week, he suddenly found himself cast as a villain in his own town.
Brees spoke about his respect for the U.S. flag, but in this moment, it came off as criticizing fellow players who protest violence against African-Americans. A couple of days later, Brees was apologizing, too.
At least, Brees didn’t lose his job. Ask professional basketball announcer Grant Napear about that. He reacted to recent events by tweeting the familiar saying, “All lives matter.” He resigned a short time later, also issuing an apology. Delivered with the wrong timing, his comments seemed to dismiss the importance at this moment of the slogan, “Black lives matter.”
It’s obviously true that we should respect our flag and that all lives matter. However, right now, it’s chiefly black lives — not all of us — experiencing unnecessary violence and death.
This crisis brings us a fertile time for learning lessons. For starters, we should think not twice, but three times before spouting off. But we need to learn more than how to behave on social media.
We also never should write off someone who expresses a toxic view as a lost cause, be it an elected official, sports hero or the guy down the street. Even the most shameless bigot may someday see the light and become a staunch advocate of equality.
Condemning the unenlightened might feel good, but harsh words rarely change hearts.
It’s easy to step in a trap on the topic of bias, because, as one colleague told me, sometimes we don’t understand the subtle ways in which racism can be expressed.
Of course, only a small minority of people would admit to holding racist views or acting in racist ways.
Somehow, none of us are racists, and yet racism persists.
In response to this latest tragedy, the vast majority of good-hearted Americans will condemn racism and the unjust deaths of George Floyd and others like him.
The key is whether we return to our old patterns of behavior a few weeks from now, or if we stick with the hard work of kicking our most self-destructive national habit.
Fifty years ago, I believed that in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, my generation could bring a new age of equality. We made important strides in the right direction, but we did not come far enough. So now, we’re living through trauma resembling 1968 all over again.
Today, let’s remember when we were young, idealistic and thought we could change the world. It’s never too late. Maybe this moment in history is the tipping point when we finally make it happen.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star newspaper. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
