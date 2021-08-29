During the past week or so, the pandemic news has helped break down some of the barriers some people have erected against COVID-19 vaccination.
Perhaps the most impressive idea was suggested by a study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which found that unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
The researchers also found that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected with COVID than people who got the shots. The results are based on data from Los Angeles County between May 1 and July 25.
The study was based on 43,127 infections in residents of Los Angeles County. COVID hospitalizations were defined as hospital admissions occurring within 14 days after infection.
Among all county residents, hospitalization rates increased very rapidly among unvaccinated, fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people, with the highest rates among unvaccinated people in late June.
These data indicated that the vaccines were protective against both infection and severe COVID-19 during a period when transmission of the delta variant was increasing.
Like all studies, this one had some limitations regarding people who may have been vaccinated outside of California. But the large sample size helped to minimize the effect of that documentation problem.
Although there are some cases of fully vaccinated people being infected with COVID-19, the data is in line with the situation locally as well as at federal and state levels.
It means that millions of unvaccinated Americans have been unnecessarily putting themselves at serious risk of disease from the delta variant, the most contagious version of the coronavirus so far.
It reinforces that idea that vaccines are the best tool we have to put this pandemic behind us and get back to our normal lives.
More than 200 million Americans have had at least one COVID shot, according to the CDC. More than 170 million Americans, or a little over half of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated. So, we still have a long way to go to protect everyone.
Another piece of important vaccine news is the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine full approval to put it on the level of other well-established vaccines, rather than on the Emergency Use Authorization level it had until now.
We are hopeful that this full approval will help persuade some unvaccinated Americans to finally get the shots.
Someone has already expressed doubt about whether the FDA “really” approved the Pfizer vaccine. That is a myth that I had not heard before as a barrier to vaccination.
So, here are some of the other misinformation myths I have heard about the Pfizer vaccine.
MYTH: The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can affect women’s fertility.
FACT: The spike protein on this coronavirus is completely different and distinct from the spike protein called syncitin-1 that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy. Getting the COVID-19 disease, on the other hand, can have potentially serious impact on pregnancy and the mother’s health.
MYTH: People who have already had COVID-19 do not benefit from a vaccine.
FACT: Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Some scientists believe the vaccine offers better protection for coronavirus than natural infection, especially regarding the delta variant.
MYTH: Getting the Pfizer vaccine gives you COVID-19.
FACT: The Pfizer vaccine cannot and will not give you COVID-19. The vaccine does not contain the SARS-Co-2 virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccine enters your cells and changes your DNA.
FACT: The messenger RNA in the Pfizer vaccine does enter cells, but not the nucleus of the cells where DNA resides. The mRNA causes the cell to make protein to stimulate the immune system, and then it quickly breaks down, without affecting your DNA.
MYTH: The messenger mRNA technology used to make the Pfizer vaccine is brand new.
FACT: The mRNA technology has been in development for almost two decades. Vaccine makers created the technology to help them respond quickly to new pandemic viral diseases, like COVID-19.
MYTH: The vaccine was developed with or contains controversial substances.
FACT: The Pfizer vaccine contains mRNA and normal vaccine ingredients, such as fats (which protect the mRNA), salts, as well as a small amount of sugar. This vaccine was not developed using fetal tissue, and does not contain any other material, such as implants, microchips or tracking devices.
If you have concerns about receiving the vaccine, please consult your personal health care provider. As stated above, unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.