On Sunday, I got back out in my yard and made a discovery.
I had taken my lawnmower into the shop about three weeks back after I was mowing one morning and the thing just died. Not out of gas. Not jammed. No immediately apparent problems. Just dead.
So I took it in to have a service tech look at it and it had blown a coil and therefore, would not start. Parts, labor. While they had it, I told them to do a general service on it — sharpen the blade, check the oil, clean it up and get it running best as possible.
I've had my mower since 2016 and never done any major maintenance on it, so it was probably due.
So it was in the shop waiting. I used a neighbor's mower the day after mine went kaput. Then I was waiting to get it back. Then got COVID. Then paid $50 for someone to come buzz all my grass even though I had it back by that time, but it was so long by then and I was still not feeling great I forked over the cash.
So, on Sunday, I got back out into the yard for the first time with my mower. So, the shocking discovery?
The self-propel on my mower had either been A) Broken or B) Not working well. Because I got out into the field next to my house — technically owned by the City of Fort Wayne but me and my neighbors waited for them to mow it we'd have a jungle next door — fired up the mower, pushed the handle and, voila, the mower was moving on its own.
I hadn't thought it was fully broken, but there was a night and day different from the amount of effort to get the thing pushed through the grass than earlier this year.
"Yay, maybe mowing won't exhaust me as much now!"
One field and a front lawn later and I rolled into the garage with the same "Screw it, I'll do the back yard later" attitude.
The experience reminded me of the recent New York Times opinion piece I saw — "Kill your lawn, before it kills you."
OK, a little dramatic for a 5-minute video piece that focused on some of the history of lawns, the ecological issues with turf grass and possible alternatives.
But, given a good alternative, I would gladly murder my lawn in favor of something less labor intensive.
How much time as a collective species do we waste cutting grass?
To do the field, front and back yards at my house, it probably runs me 90 minutes total on a good day — longer if the grass is longer, thicker or damp because then it loves to jam up my mower causing numerous starts and stops.
You usually do that first mow sometime in April and maybe the last one in October. That's about half of the year, 26 weeks.
Even if I were to mow once every two weeks — impossible especially in the spring when it rains so much the grass goes from half inch to half foot in about four days time — that would be 19.5 hours spent mowing.
The actual cost is obviously higher. And that doesn't take into account trimming, weeding and all other maintenance of growing things around the house.
You get maybe 30 hours of free time on weekends. To have two of those hours stolen by mowing, that's 7% of your "off" time on Saturday and Sunday.
Throw in a weekend when I'm on desk and have to spend by Saturday afternoon putting together the Sunday paper (like this past weekend), and suddenly mowing is relegated to Sunday afternoon and then did I really even get to enjoy my weekend or did I just work two additional days just without having to drive to Kendallville?
And I still have to mow the back yard — I guess I get the privilege of maybe doing that one morning this week before work or squeezing it in at some point one day after work in between finishing pages and making dinner — so I guess I'm technically not even "done" this week.
Aside from the mowing, my grass is just a constant disappointment anyway. Littered with crab grass. Dandelions in the spring. And thistles — my immortal archenemy, unkillable by any method — have popped up in my lawn too.
I'm not gonna go so far as to say my lawn is shabby, but it's not great in terms of the suburbia ideal. The thought of what it would take to get it there is a calculation of hours more of my time working on it and, honestly, it's just not worth it.
So, now back at my desk on Monday, I look back on the weekend and realize I didn't rest, didn't enjoy it, and now I'm right back to the grind.
And, as I sit here finishing off this column reflecting on the misery of mowing, the last question I'm left with is... why?
What is the benefit of having grass?
Because from where I'm sitting, it's all work for nothing in return.
