DEAR AMOR: I love growing roses on my property. Somehow my rose bushes are not as great as my friends. How do some home gardeners make their roses bear large blossoms? — Brian
DEAR BRIAN: Growing large roses do not just materialize just because someone has a green thumb. Planting the right kind of roses which can actually grow big and is lusciously fragrant (my penny’s worth) is the key. For what good is a rose without its loveable scent? That’s basically what people do — smell the blooming roses!
Rose bouquets, bought as gifts for loved ones, certainly lack the sweet aroma in spite of their perfect appearance. Home-grown roses are advantageous from store-bought bouquets in this regard.
Hybrid teas, grandifloras and large-flowered climbers will not disappoint a rose lover. Among hybrid tea roses, Mr. Lincoln stands out stunningly elegant with its long stem and huge, bright red flowers. Damask and Centifolias (cabbage roses) are huge bloomers as well.
Out of many different types of roses to choose from, it is necessary to check which kinds of roses will survive in your hardiness zone. Some roses can survive the harsh winter and some prefer a warmer climate to fully thrive.
Purchasing
Personally, I would recommend starting a rose bush with an already grown and blooming plant. Roses grown in pots can be purchased from greenhouses, nurseries or big box stores. Its beauty can be enjoyed at home right away.
It will also help you see a rose’s actual flower size from a grown plant because those skilled growers know exactly how to maximize its blooming capability. There will be many vibrant colors and fragrances from the many available varieties offered for sale.
Bare-root roses offered in many big box stores or online are another option. It is cheaper and will give you a lot of plant varieties to choose from as well. The canes need to be healthy and not dried up. It should still be in a dormant condition devoid of growth sprouts.
Planting
Choose a location that receives full sun or morning sun with at least six hours of sun exposure. Roses will not thrive on wet soil. It should also be on a location where bushes and trees are not close by that may compete for water and nutrient away from your roses.
For a new rose bed location, dig out as much as a foot and a half down below and about three feet in diameter wide. Once taken out, remove weeds from this topsoil and mix in aged manure or other organic, rotten materials. Two parts of topsoil to one part organic rotten material or aged manure is great.
Plant rose per label instructions and cover up with this now amended top soil. Lay out about three inches of cedar or cypress tree woodchips as mulch. Cedar and cypress trees are known to be a bug repellent. Mulching helps suppress weed growth and retain soil moisture.
Fertilizing
There are easy-to-use fertilizers formulated specifically for roses. A granular, encapsulated, timed-released fertilizer can be applied yearly around Mother’s Day in May. Use ½ cup for each rose bush.
A foliar spray fertilizer is another option that I have also found to be very effective. Follow label instructions as usual.
Do not apply any more fertilizers by August so that your plant develops winter hardiness instead of bearing more flowers. This is only true if located in areas visited by Old Man Winter.
