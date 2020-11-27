Dani’s grandson Matthew, about 8 at the time, was helping prepare dinner. He told his mother, Mimi, that he was hungry for some “salad ball.” Confused, his mother told him to show her what he meant. Matthew opened the refrigerator and pulled out a head of lettuce! — Dani Simmers of Kendallville
This week I received a beautifully-handwritten letter from Nancy Noyes, now a great-grandmother of seven.
The letter began: “Since I don’t have a computer, I hope my hand-written contribution is acceptable ... (Note to readers: Hand-written funny kids stories are always acceptable!)
The letter continued: “My friend shared these stories about her daughter, who was about 6 at the time. They were driving to town. On the way, my friend waved at the mailman. Later on she waved at the milkman and finally at a local farmer. Her daughter quietly asked, ‘Does Daddy know you wave at all those men?’”
Nancy commented in her letter, “I’m not sure if Daddy ever found out or not!”
When her friend’s daughters were older, an argument arose over who got to drive to school. The problem was quickly solved when the keys were confiscated and, “Guess what, girls. You get to ride the bus this week.” That ended the morning arguments ... at least the arguments about who got to drive the car.
Nancy continued: “My oldest grandson, Adam, was so happy to spend some time with me, away from his pestering little brother. He said, ‘Here we are, alone at last!’
“The same feelings were expressed by my granddaughter, Rebecca, who ‘escaped’ from her twin brothers. ‘I like being an only child with you, Grandma!’”
In conclusion Nancy shared a poem her grandson, Ryan, wrote about Veterans Day. He was around 10 at the time.
Caring Soldiers
All the soldiers were standing high
While all the missiles shot on by —
21 have died with caring hearts,
While most of them just fell apart.
Some have died and some have not —
But every soldier has cared a lot.
Nancy said Ryan is now 28 and still a “very empathetic young man.”
In Santiago, Chile, our 2-year-old grandson knows that when in-person schooling resumes his 4-year-old sister will be entering pre-kindergarten. He also knows that to go to school (pre-kindergarten) you must prove that you are “ready” by acquiring certain skills. He is potty trained but he had been needing someone in the bathroom with him. About a week ago, he approached his father while he was working and announced: “I went potty by myself! I can go to school now!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
