Bempedoic acid 2023.12
There are a lot of people taking medicine to lower cholesterol and thereby reduce cardiovascular events. However, some people do not tolerate commonly prescribed statins or other drugs for this purpose.
So, it is good news that a new approach to lowering cholesterol with the use of bempedoic acid (Nexletol, Esperion), brought about a significant reduction in cardiovascular events in patients intolerant to statins in the large phase 3, placebo-controlled CLEAR Outcomes trial.
The drug lowered LDL (bad) cholesterol by 21% in the study and reduced cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, and coronary revascularization.
In fact, heart muscle injury by MI was reduced by 23% and coronary revascularization, by 19%.
The drug was also well tolerated in people unable or unwilling to take statins.
The CLEAR Outcomes trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In this study, bempedoic acid was studied as single drug therapy, but it is likely to be mainly used in clinical practice in combination with ezetimibe (Zetia), a combination shown to reduce LDL by 38%. That is about the same as 40 mg of simvastatin or 20 mg of atorvastatin.
This is especially good news as statin intolerance is a problem that prevents many patients from achieving LDL cholesterol levels associated with cardiovascular benefits.
Bempedoic acid, an adenosine triphosphate citrate lyase inhibitor, inhibits production of cholesterol in the liver on the same manufacturing pathway as the enzyme that is inhibited by statins.
Bempedoic acid is a precursor drug that is activated in the liver, but not in other body tissues, resulting in a low incidence of muscle-related adverse events that are more commonly experienced with statins.
Although bempedoic acid is already approved for lowering LDL cholesterol, the CLEAR Outcomes trial is the first trial to assess its effects on cardiovascular outcomes.
The trial included 13,970 patients (48% women) from 32 countries who were unable or unwilling to take statins because of unacceptable side effects and who were at high risk for or already had cardiovascular disease. They were randomly assigned to oral bempedoic acid 180 mg daily, or placebo.
The average starting LDL cholesterol level was 139 mg/dL in both groups, and after six months, the reduction in the level was greater with bempedoic acid than with placebo by 29.2 mg/dL (a 21.1% reduction).
The drug was also associated with a 22% reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, which is a marker for inflammation.
After more than three years of follow up, the incidence of cardiovascular death, MI, stroke, or coronary revascularization was significantly lower (by 13%) with bempedoic acid than with placebo (11.7% vs. 13.3%). Based on these findings, 63 patients would need to be treated for 40 months to prevent one of those bad events.
Bempedoic acid had no significant effects on fatal or nonfatal stroke, death from cardiovascular causes, and death from any cause. There was also no difference in treatment effect between men and women.
Bad side events were reported by 25% of patients in both groups, leading to discontinuation reported by 10.8% of the bempedoic acid group and 10.4% of the placebo group.
Muscle disorders were reported in 15.0% of the bempedoic acid group versus 15.4% of the placebo group. There was also no significant difference in new cases of diabetes (16.1% vs. 17.1%).
Bempedoic acid was associated with small increases in the incidence of gout (3.1% vs. 2.1%) and gall stones (2.2% vs. 1.2%), as well as small increases in serum creatinine (decreased kidney function), uric acid (gout associated), and liver enzyme levels. Tendon rupture was a previously reported rare side effect of bempedoic acid.
The study showed that event reduction was in line with what would be expected from the LDL cholesterol reduction, further supporting the LDL cholesterol hypothesis in relationship to cardiovascular disease.
Given the overwhelming evidence of the vascular benefits of statins, clinicians should continue their efforts to prescribe them at the maximum tolerated doses for appropriate patients, including those who may have discontinued statins because of presumed side effects.
Although bempedoic acid also reduces the LDL cholesterol level in patients taking statins, the clinical benefits of bempedoic acid added to standard statin therapy are unknown. So, more research and clinical experience is needed.
However, if you have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk and do not tolerate statins, you should discuss this alternative with your healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.