KENDALLVILLE — Lake James making national news, appearing on Good Morning America — albeit for the wrong reasons — was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Lake James and the Main Beach at Pokagon State Park were featured in a news story that aired last weekend on ABC’s Good Morning America about young people contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
This rise, the story said, is due in part to the apparent lack of mask wearing and social distancing measures being taken during large, outdoor gatherings.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department, said if there have been spikes in cases from people congregating at the Lake James sandbar, it is very likely those cases are showing up in other counties because Steuben has not had a surge in recent weeks.
The story received nearly 30,000 pageviews this past week, making it another big story from The Herald Republican office in Angola.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories From July 2-8:
1) Lake James makes Good Morning America — 29,794 pageviews
2) Dr. Egli recovering, urges people to ‘wear a mask, think past yourself’ (letter to the editor) — 5,991 pageviews
3) Noble County retakes lead for most COVID-19 cases — 5,381 pageviews
4) Steuben receives national July 4 publicity – 3,952 pageviews
5) Auburn’s classic car festival canceled — 3,103 pageviews
6) St. Joe stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder – 2,379 pageviews
7) Bosch plans large expansion in Albion — 2,144 pageviews
8) Rosalee Reade (obituary) — 2,008 pageviews
9) Trevor Tipton returns to coaching but with Knights — 1,889 pageviews
10) Parkview Health updates visitor restrictions — 1,746 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about Steuben County receiving national publicity, Indiana entering Stage 4.5 and Trevor Tipton returning to coaching football again were the top three most-read posts:
July 7: People sure seem to get excited about the sandbar on Facebook. Well, maybe this story will be better received. Probably not — 25,868 people reached, 28 reactions, 14 shares, 17 comments
July 4: Stage 4.5 began today in Indiana’s reopening plan. Here’s the details about what that means for you — 14,803 people reached, 24 reactions, 19 shares, 86 comments
July 8: The game of football has been a part of Trevor Tipton’s life for 44 years and will continue to be with his return to coaching — 13,636 people reached, 30 reactions, 11 shares
On the individual newspaper pages, the Lake James sandbar story, the cancellation of Auburn’s big classic car festival, and an update from Dr. John Egli were the top posts of the week:
July 7: (The Herald Republican) Steuben County had a couple of popular summer hangout spots make Good Morning America over the holiday weekend — 1,460 people reached, 1,320 reactions, 385 shares, 1,220 comments
July 2: (The Star) Sad news for northeast Indiana — 323 people reached, 286 reactions, 76 shares, 131 comments
July 6: (The News Sun) Topeka Dr. John Egli, who was hospitalized for weeks with complications from COVID-19, wrote in to let the community know he is doing better and provide some advice to local residents about staying healthy amid the ongoing pandemic — 1,349 people reached, 232 reactions, 102 shares, 26 comments.
