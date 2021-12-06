Earlier in the pandemic, there was some politician who in response to displeasure over mask mandates, quipped that folks should wear them anyway in hopes of living long enough to vote him out office next election.
It may have been Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb or Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, although now that I go looking for an exact quote I can’t find it.
That being said, it’s a good premise for this week’s column.
This past weekend, NPR posted an analysis of U.S. counties that determines something I think we all expect to be fairly obvious — and one that I even charted out in Indiana myself a few months ago before results were as pronounced as they are now — counties that voted more fervently for former President Donald Trump in 2020 have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Hand in hand with those statistics, pro-Trump counties also on average have higher per-capita death rates from the virus because, despite people quoting whatever junk misinformation sources they want to, the vaccines are effective at reducing deaths.
Since Aug. 27, Indiana has recorded 3,181 total deaths from COVID-19. Of those, 2,445 (77%) were among unvaccinated Hoosiers compared to 736 (23%) coming as breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. That’s despite the split between the two groups being about 50/50.
Likewise, the raw death rate — cases divided by deaths — is 1.17% among unvaccinated Hoosiers as compared to 1.13% among those suffering breakthrough cases. That may not sound impressive at first glance, but you also have to take into account that the state’s vaccinated cohort is, at baseline, much older and therefore at much greater risk normally for death if they contract the virus. A reminder that earlier in the pandemic, death rates among people 80-plus were as high as 20% of all known cases.
If you need further proof that the vaccines are effective at preventing deaths, look no further than long-term care facilities, which all-time account for 6,689 deaths — 39.1% of the state’s all time total. During the fall surge driven by the delta variant, Indiana hit as high as 45 deaths per day average from COVID-19, but highly-vaccinated nursing homes, despite having a highly vulnerable population if they suffer a breakthrough case, never accounted for more than four deaths per day during that surge.
Nursing homes once were responsible for about half of all deaths day to day, then vaccines happened and in the most recent surge they accounted for less than 10% of new fatalities. The vaccines work. Period.
With those statistics in mind, let’s analyze how ongoing vaccine hesitancy/hostility among more right-leaning counties is likely to impact the Republican party in the future.
First off, without having to do any real analysis, the simple fact that per-capita death rates are higher in pro-Trump, anti-vaccine counties should be a concern to party leaders.
Everyone dies, but if a disease is picking off more people in areas where there are more of your voters faster than it’s picking off people who vote the other way, that should be a concern, right?
In the four-county area, where 411 people have died from COVID-19, if the area votes about 70/30 in favor of Republicans, all-things equal, that would mean the virus killed off 288 people who might vote red as opposed to 123 people who might vote blue.
Statewide, with 17,117 total deaths in Indiana and with Trump winning 57% of the vote compared to 41% for Joe Biden, you might expect 9,757 deaths among Trump voters compared to 7,018 deaths among Biden voters.
But, the impact to the GOP is probably even wider, because we know COVID-19 is more likely to kill older people and we know that older people generally tend to be more conservative.
In 2020, Trump carried two age demographics, winning Americans age 50-64 with 56% of the vote and those age 65+ with 54% of the vote, according to 2020 election demographics from the Pew Research Center. Trump lost all younger demographics.
When broken down by generation, the disparity is more lopsided. The Silent Generation — those 75 and older — Trump won with 66%, while Baby Boomers, ages 56-74, went his way slightly with 53% of the vote. Biden won all the younger generations.
To date in Indiana, 95.9% of all COVID-19 deaths have been people age 50 and older, and that’s the only age demographic that Trump and Republicans won in 2020.
So not only are Republicans losing more voters here based on having a simple majority, it’s also likely that losses are even more lopsided on the political spectrum because the people more likely to die from COVID are also the people more likely to vote Republican.
That may not be a huge impact here, but consider a state like Arizona, which Biden carried by just over 10,000 votes (a win which was even confirmed by the partisan “forensic audit”). That state has had 22,589 total COVID deaths, 87% of which were people 55 and older. (Interestingly, men also died at a rate of 3-to-2 compared to women there, with men being another key demographic group that Trump won in 2020). If more of those older people weren’t killed by the virus, would the outcome have changed or, at least, been even closer?
Demographic trends already skew poorly for Republicans as Baby Boomers die out and the new generations replacing them are more diverse and more progressive than ever, and that’s without the added pressure of losing current party voters faster to disease.
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed helped bring effective vaccines to use in less than a year’s time, and is easily the most impactful and most impressive thing the former president’s administration did to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
But instead of touting that accomplishment and utilizing the new tool to protect their voters who are demographically more at risk of the virus, Trump, Republican politicians and conservative media outlets continue to, at best, not encourage people to get vaccinated, and, at worst, actively work to undermine confidence in the shots by spreading misinformation and conspiracies.
If Democrats wanted to take a callous, Machiavellian approach, they’d simply drop efforts to try to get red-state holdouts vaccinated and let natural selection run its course at a greater rate than it already is.
For Republicans, it’s a strategic blunder, which may not have pronounced short-term impacts, but almost certainly will long-range. The GOP has won the national popular vote just once in the six presidential elections since 2000. Losing older, rural voters now who might otherwise reasonably be around another 20-30 years is going to make that hill even more difficult to climb in the future.
When it comes to living long enough to vote out the politicians you don’t like, Republicans may find out in coming years that the many thousands of deceased in this pandemic are more likely to come back to haunt them in future election cycles than their opponents.
