DEAR AMOR: Last year, I was quite unhappy with my tomato plants. I wonder why most of my tomato plants’ flowers bloomed and then fell off. Not all of them but quite a few. What should I do differently this year so that my tomato plants will be more fruitful? I fertilized my plants last year with a tomato fertilizer. Do you have any other tips or suggestions? Thank you. — Brenda
DEAR BRENDA: There is such a thing as blossom drop in tomatoes. Although tomatoes are heat-loving plants, their flowers are not. Extended extreme heat in a location for a period of time can cause a blossom drop. Then again, the over-application of fertilizers and the underwatering of tomato plants can cause blossom drop.
The good news is that there are tomato varieties we can grow that can tolerate heat. With proper fertilizer and water management, families can enjoy the goodness of home-grown tomatoes that are sweeter, juicier, and healthier food to eat. And so, let’s know and grow!
Nutrients
According to Michigan State University Extension, tomatoes provide many health benefits that includes:
• Strong bones (vitamin K, calcium and lycopene in tomatoes is good for strengthening and repairing bones as well as improving bone mass),
• Fights cancer (lycopene helps prevent several cancers and the antioxidants in tomatoes can reduce cell damage),
• Regulates blood sugar (tomatoes contain chromium which helps your blood sugar stay in balance and helps reduce the risk of diabetes),
• Improves vision (vitamin A found in tomatoes can improve vision, help prevent night blindness and may help reduce the risk of macular degeneration),
• Prevents kidney stones and gallstones (studies have shown that eating tomatoes may lessen the risk of developing kidney stones and gallstones),
• and prevents heart disease (the potassium and vitamin B in tomatoes helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels which in turn can assist in the prevention of strokes, heart attacks and other heart related problems).
pH
Tomatoes require mildly acidic soil with a pH of 6.2 to 6.5. Alkaline soil can be corrected by the application of organic materials, sphagnum peat, or fertilizers labeled specifically for tomato plants. Too much organic material, however, may boost vigorous plant growth in the expense of fruit production.
A soil pH below 5.5 can be amended by the application of lime.
Variety
There are tomato varieties that are suitable for planting in zones with extreme summer heat. Heat-set, Hot-set, or heat-tolerant tomatoes are non-heirloom varieties that can withstand the high temperatures that cause blossom drop in tomatoes. Seeds or seedling labels should tell us so.
Fertilizing
A blossom drop or delayed flower production can also be a direct result of too much nitrogen in the soil. Fertilizing choices for tomato plants should be low in nitrogen, but high in phosphorous and potassium.
Over-application of fertilizers can also do more harm than good as it builds up more salt than is needed, which also cause a blossom drop. Follow any fertilizer’s label instructions to the letter.
Watering
Underwatering of tomato plants can cause blossom drop off. Basically, providing tomatoes with around 1-2 inches of water each week is satisfactory. Watering, nevertheless, needs to be given consistently so that this fruit-bearing plant does not experience too much dryness at one point or another. Application of mulches around the plant will help maintain moisture.
